Catholic Christian radio station KPIH 98.9 FM officially opened its new studios at 814 N. Beeline Highway, suite D in the Swiss Village Shopping Center with a grand opening on May 27.
The station moved from a second-floor studio in the Swiss Village Shopping Center where it had operated since first going on the air in November 2015.
“We just moved into the building downstairs,” said production manager Pamela Newman. “We upgraded to a bigger and more reasonable facility.”
They invited Father Joseph Vieira, pastor at Holy Nativity Catholic Church, to celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving and to bless the new studios.
While it is primarily a Catholic talk oriented station, KPIH has made commitments and efforts to serve the local community and to bring on local programming.
The station has partnered with certain local nonprofits to help them raise funds and awareness for them in the community. Among them are the Payson chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Time Out Shelter.
KPIH also supported the Toys For Tots local campaign this past Christmas. KPIH Rim Catholic Radio offers three locally developed programs: two music programs and a faith-building program featuring interviews with Christian singers, authors and clergy.
