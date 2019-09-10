The once-a-decade nationwide census is still eight months away — but Rim Country residents can expect a knock at the door from U.S. Census Bureau Address Canvassers who are already at work verifying dwellings throughout Gila County.
In fact, some residents had that knock from dedicated Census staffer Carol on Saturday of the recent Labor Day weekend. She went door-to-door politely asking residents to verify the street number and whether the home had any additional dwelling units or residents who might otherwise be missed when the official count begins in April 2020.
Census Bureau staff wants to remind and assure local residents they’re being visited by an official representative of the U.S. Census. A team of Decennial Census Address Canvassers were hired to verify addresses in preparation for the April Census, and should continue their work through October — with permanent annual surveyors also visiting in Gila County.
How to know that knock on the door is legitimate? Census Bureau employees must present an ID badge that includes a photograph of the field representative, a Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Workers may also be carrying a Census Bureau phone or laptop, and a bag with a Census Bureau logo. Ongoing data collection activities are conducted year-round, either in person or by phone. These include:
• Current Population Survey
• American Community Survey — Housing Unit
• National Crime Victimization Survey
• National Health Interview Survey
• Consumer Expenditure Survey
• Survey of Income and Program Participation
• American Housing Survey
Residents should ask which survey they are responding to and, if they are not sure they are dealing with an official employee, to call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative. Residents suspecting suspicious activity should call local law enforcement to file a report.
Self-response for the 2020 Census should begin by mid-March, when residents will receive a postcard inviting them to complete their nine-question survey either online or by phone. Those using a P.O. Box will receive a paper survey.
Census Day is April 1, 2020. Read more about dates and timelines at 2020census.gov/
