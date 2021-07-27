The recent news that a decades-long partnership between the Town of Payson and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce will end soon left Brenda Case fielding lots of questions during the chamber’s monthly breakfast and luncheon on Tuesday, July 20.
Following the morning breakfast session, the chamber’s executive director assured the gathering of about 25 chamber members for the luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino that the chamber will still be there for them as the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department transitions to taking over the visitor center from the chamber in the next year.
“I want to address the elephant in the room,” Case said. “At least seven of you, I stopped counting after that, asked me ‘What’s going on,’ so we’re going to address it right now.
“We’ve gotten a lot of publicity about what’s happening with the chamber. What’s happening with the Town of Payson?
“Breathe, everything’s going to be OK. One thing I’ve found out is if you put a sentence in place and you have words missing, people will fill the words in. And we need to put our own words, factual words, in those blank sentences. So, here are the facts and I need you guys to help get this out.
“The facts are: The chamber is not closing. The visitor center is not closing. The only thing that’s happened is, who’s going to operate the visitor center is changing. That’s the only thing that has changed. That’s the message we need to get out to people so that we can really (tamp down) the craziness.”
Case continued.
“For over 30 years, the Town of Payson has contracted with the chamber of commerce to run the visitor center,” she said. “We’re two separate businesses. One’s a private business supporting local business here and the other one is an arm of the Town of Payson.
“Well, guess what, the Town of Payson has changed and developed in 30 years. So, it’s kind of outgrown the need for a visitor center, outgrown what the chamber of commerce can do to support it. The need for the community, the need for our visitors that come up (is or has) grown to a point that the town has more resources to be able to support that to grow it in a direction that we want to grow it in order to support the things that we’re so proud of here in this town.
“So, the operation is going to be transferred from the chamber to Parks, Rec and Tourism. They have all of the resources to do that. That’s the only thing that’s changing.”
So, the chamber will continue with its many services for the business community.
“The chamber’s still going to be the chamber, still going to do events, still going to look for membership, we’re still going to support local business in all of our lobbying with the county, with different entities like Arizona At Work. That’s not going to change at all.”
The chamber actually added an employee recently with assistant director Aleah Sekandari.
“As a matter of fact, the chamber has expanded,” Case said. “We brought Aleah on. She’s almost done two months with me and she’s still alive and breathing. We want to keep going, keep on keeping on.”
Chamber membership has dropped in the year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic started changing our lives, with some businesses closing and many others suffering with fewer customers and less money to spend. So, Case asked for members to help spread the word that the chamber is still there for local businesses.
“What we do need to do as the chamber of commerce and local businesses, is reach out to your neighbor business and say, ‘Hey, have you considered joining the chamber of commerce because we need to support them,’” she said. “If it’s a fit, it’s a fit. If it’s not, that’s OK, we’re still going to support local business, but we do need to grow our membership. That’s a fact.
“So, be my ambassadors and send that message out to people. The town is working cooperatively with the chamber to make it a beautiful transition.”
Several representatives from the Town of Payson were in attendance, including Mayor Tom Morrissey, Town Manager Troy Smith, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Courtney Spawn and Councilor Barb Underwood.
