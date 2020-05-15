Maia Crespin spent the last two years doubling the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce’s membership, but recently decided to leave the chamber at the end of the month.
Crespin said she made the decision so she could spend time with her husband, Matt Crespin, and son Mazerik. The couple welcomed Mazerik, their first child, on Feb. 12.
“I never knew how much I could love someone until Maz,” she wrote on Facebook. “Kids will steal your heart and never give it back.”
Crespin took over in May 2018 after serving as an executive assistant for the Town of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, a position she held since January 2017.
“Leaving the chamber was a very difficult decision and I will miss all of our chamber members immensely,” Crespin wrote in a Facebook post. “But for right now, I want to focus my energy on Mazerik. I will be full time until the end of May and hourly until the board of directors finds my replacement.”
After giving birth, she planned to continue as the chamber’s executive director by working from home, but ultimately abandoned that plan.
Crespin said she and Matt, a local State Farm agent, plan to stay in the area.
“Don’t worry, the Crespin Crew isn’t going anywhere,” she wrote in an email to the Roundup. “I’ll be back helping our community in some form or fashion but with a cute little sidekick.”
Members of the chamber board praised Crespin for her work.
“Since the day Maia began as executive director, her dedication, passion and tireless work for business, community and the chamber have set the bar extremely high. We wish her, Matt and Mazerik all the best and we will miss her,” said Gary Tackett, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce past president.
The chamber board is now searching for a new director.
“Her energy and dedication to the community will be difficult to replace, but I’m excited she is staying with us as an ambassador,” said Shawn Dugan, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce president.
The chamber is accepting resumés for the executive director position through 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22. Those interested should email their resumés to Shawn Dugan, board president, at shawn@teamcbconsulting.com.
