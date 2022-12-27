Maia Crespin got emotional as she introduced the 2023 Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors during the chamber’s monthly luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Dec. 20.
The chamber’s executive director spoke of the impact the members of the board and other volunteers she was introducing have had on her life and in her role with the chamber.
“This is a family,” she said. “These are the people who volunteer their time to help me with events, and it means the world to me to have all of you. I couldn’t do it without all of you.”
Her voice quivered as she talked about Tina McAllister Smith, the outgoing board president who’s leaving that role after winning the election to the Payson Town Council last month.
“Tina has been an integral part of, quite honestly, me coming back,” Crespin said, referring to her return as executive director in a part-time capacity in September 2021 after stepping down from her full-time role as she and her husband, Matt, welcomed their infant son a couple of years ago.
“I tried to promise myself I wouldn’t get upset,” Crespin said. “Tina’s been a wonderful person in my life for many years.”
She spoke more about McAllister Smith in an interview later during the luncheon.
“Tina, she’s been an integral part in my development with the chamber, not only because she started as a volunteer, then jumped to an ambassador, then jumped up to being on the board of directors,” Crespin said. “Then her final step was to be the president and for every step along the way she’s just embraced it — any kind of issue, any kind of problem that happens, she takes it head on and she gives me that courage to do the same.”
The 2023 board includes president Andy Strader, vice president Cassie Hendricks, secretary Dallin Haws, treasurer Carol Quigley, Cassie Lyman, Sue Zen, James Bruzzi, Simone Coseo, Gene Pendergraft, Heather Oberg and Linda Gibson.
Strader is branch manager at National Bank of Arizona. Hendricks is CEO of Forest Properties.
Haws is a Farmers Insurance agent. Quigley is the owner of Accounting for You. Lyman is the owner of Lyman Ranches. Zen is director and owner of My Imago Dei. Bruzzi is owner of Bruzzi Vineyard. Coseo is regional representative of the Small Business Development Center. Pendergraft is the owner of The Rusty Pine Cone. Oberg is the owner of The Huntress food truck. Gibson is superintendent of the Payson Unified School District.
The director emeritus is Shawn Dugan, owner of Payson Dump & Clean, and Tina McAllister Smith, owner of Beyond the Pen, Rim Country Home Watch and editor of the Rim Country Living Magazine.
Crespin said she’s thrilled with the board of directors.
“Having a good board is essential to making the chamber work,” she said.
She also talked about events the chamber will hold in 2023.
“We have quite a few,” Crespin said. “We have the home show in May. We’re going to do a golf tournament at the Payson Golf Club. Then we are also going to have our corn hole tournament.”
She said the chamber will have another Christmas Market similar to the one they held at the high school on Dec. 18.
And the chamber will add a one-night board retreat at Kohl’s Ranch on Jan. 20.
“I think that is very important because we’ve never done this, at least since I’ve been there,” she said. “It’s a board retreat where we all figure out what we want 2023 to look like and beyond. So I’m very excited for us to just strategically plan that. Pretty much everybody (on the board) is going to be there.”
She spoke of the membership numbers.
“We’re at 296 (members),” Crespin said of the chamber. “When I started, we were at about 240-245, so we’ve gained quite a few. When I left, we were at almost 350.
“With COVID(-19) and everything else that’s been going on, (it’s dropped some) but the members need to see the value (of being a member).
“That’s why I came back, because I feel like this is an extension of family, you know. And everybody’s here to support the community and each other.”
She encouraged business owners to join the chamber.
“This is a great networking opportunity to meet some unique people in our community,” she said. “The easiest way to sign up is to check out RimCountryChamber.com. But you’re always welcome to call me at 928-978-0490.”
