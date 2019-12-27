While people across the country are setting goals for the new year, thousands of children in Arizona are unsure where they’ll be living tomorrow. Children in Arizona’s foster care system face a life of uncertainty. They can be moved from place to place with no notice.
To make matters more complicated, the professional adults in their lives are frequently changing — from their social worker to therapist, to their school or day care.
Every child needs a stable, caring adult in its life.
This is why a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is so important. CASA volunteers are a consistent voice for a child in foster care. They spend 15-20 hours per month reviewing the child’s case and getting to know the child and what is in his or her best interest. The CASA is often the most consistent person in the life of a child living in an alternate placement. CASA volunteers not only assist the judge in making critical decisions, but also often take on a mentor role to the child for life.
Currently there are approximately 156 children in Gila County who were removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect. Only 44 of those children (28 percent) are being served with by a CASA. The goal of the county program is to have a CASA for every child involved with dependency court system.
You have the power to Change a child’s story. All it takes is the heart to do so.
Become a CASA volunteer today.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. Children with a CASA are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, more likely to succeed in school, and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.
No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.
For more information, visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org or call 928-474-7145. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCounty/CASA; or Twitter at casa_gila or Instagram at gilacasacoordinator/
