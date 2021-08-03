Payson’s two private golf clubs are changing ownership.
The sale of The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines and The Rim Golf Club to Arcis Golf Acquisitions LLC was expected to close on Aug. 2.
In an announcement emailed to members last week, R. Steve Loy with Phil Mickelson Golf Properties wrote:
“Phil and I would like to inform you that we have executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Arcis Golf Acquisitions, LLC to acquire the Mickelson Golf Properties portfolio.”
They’ll join the Arcis portfolio, which currently includes 33 private golf clubs and 24 daily-fee golf clubs located around the country.
“We anticipate a seamless transition and will conduct business as usual throughout this process,” Loy wrote.
The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines and The Rim Golf Club are among a half-dozen courses Mickelson Golf Properties is selling.
Launched in 2010, with the purchase of The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines and Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Mickelson Golf Properties gained The Rim Golf Club and McDowell Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale in 2011, The Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley in 2014, followed by Ocotillo Golf Club in Chandler in 2017 to create a unique and special portfolio of golf properties throughout Arizona.
The two Rim Country clubs are among six golf properties owned by (Phil) Mickelson Golf Properties. The others are: The Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Ocotillo Golf Club in Chandler, McDowell Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale and Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear.
“Since 2010, we have had the privilege to partner with our members, staff, and guests to build an exceptional collection of properties that match spectacular golf experiences with a high standard of service,” Loy wrote.
Arcis Golf owns and operates 57 golf properties with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
“Arcis CEO Blake Walker has created a team of professionals destined to be the leaders in golf course ownership and management,” Loy wrote. “With a core motto of ‘Live, Connect, Play,’ the foundation of their business consists of four pillars: health and wellness, experiential dining, lifetime sports and arts and entertainment.”
“Phil and I are excited to see the journey of these six golf properties continue on with Arcis Golf,” Loy wrote. “We believe that Arcis, with their focus on lifestyle and their vast national network, is uniquely positioned to build upon the foundation we’ve initiated over the past 11 years with Mickelson Golf Properties.”
The sister courses opened in the late 1990s just east of Payson across State Route 260 from each other, offering premier golf and stunning views.
The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, opened in 1997. That property features an 18-hole par 72 course over 860 acres designed by former U.S. Open and PGA Champion David Graham and architect Gary Panks.
The Rim Club’s 18-hole par 71 golf course laid out over 500 acres and designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish opened in 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!