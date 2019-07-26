Showing up to “help out” is one way to help your favorite charity; it’s something Stan Wilkinson has done for years.
Now he has hit on a new way to make a difference — offer to do a job, something you enjoy, and ask the “employer” to pay your favorite charity instead of you. The volunteer wins because they make money for their chosen charity; the charity wins because they get the money; and the donor (employer) wins because they can use the payment as a tax deduction.
Wilkinson recently applied the idea by taking an all expenses paid, four-day driving trip to California. For the 16 hours of driving a donor’s car and two days of dog sitting he was able to facilitate a $300 donation to Time Out, Inc.
“The possibilities are limitless — make house checks for vacationers, paint a room, detail a car, lay some pavers, clean a house, clean out a garage, clean up a yard, pet sit, build a playhouse, run errands or take folks shopping or to medical appointments,” Wilkinson said.
He hopes to do similar projects for other charities.
Wilkinson has lived in Payson since January 2018, moving here with his wife, Linda, from the Valley. He and his wife did mission work for 22 years, serving as educators with Christadelphians Bible Mission in Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico and El Paso, Texas.
Other volunteer efforts took Wilkinson on a biking trip from Phoenix to British Columbia when he was 73 — he did it to raise funds for charities.
For more information, call him at 623-227-6321.
