Jeremy and Kristy Ulmer recently celebrated 10 years in business.
And a decade dealing with the headaches of limited parking.
“We had about three spots,” Jeremy Ulmer said. “It was very dangerous entering and exiting that place with a vehicle.”
Many customers had to park behind the building in an area they shared with other businesses.
It just wasn’t a good situation.
But parking problems are a thing of the past as they moved Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters Archery Pro Shop and Guide Service to 3946 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley. A Circle K gas station and convenience store formerly occupied the space, but it’s been vacant for about 10 years.
“We fought the parking at the other location the whole time we were there,” Jeremy said. “At this location, we really see how much of an issue that was because it’s not anymore. We have a much more open space in the building and the parking is 1,000 times better with very easy access for people with trucks with trailers. We had a semi with a 40-foot box trailer come through with no problems.”
After renting the property at 612 S. Beeline in Payson for 10 years, the Ulmers bought this property.
“We’re now buying our retirement,” Jeremy said. “We’re just extremely happy here because it’s a much nicer location and much nicer store. We’re hoping to grow the business here. We’re in it for the long haul.”
The couple’s son, Zach, graduated from Payson High in 2017 and is attending Arizona State University.
They shut the old location down on April 11 and opened the new store on April 14.
“We were able to build the whole store prior to having to move, so we were able to take the whole store and move it to the new store,” Jeremy said.
But, it wasn’t easy.
“Moving a store that’s been doing business for 10 years there’s a lot to move,” he said.
The new location will allow them to expand the products they offer.
“We will add fishing supplies, which we didn’t have in the old location,” Jeremy said.
And the parking space gives them other options.
“This may give us the ability to do more indoor archery lessons,” he said. “We were restricted with the parking at the old location. So having a class here, we won’t run out of room for people.”
They held a Grand Opening on June 6 featuring Kristy’s barbecue.
“All of the sales reps for the products we sell were here talking to customers about their products and KMOG did a live remote,” Jeremy said. “We were open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the parking lot was packed pretty much all day.”
But that won’t be the case often as the extra parking makes life so much easier for the Ulmers and their customers.
“No matter what time of day it is, construction workers going home with trucks and trailers have time to stop in and get back out with no problem,” Jeremy said. “We’re getting a lot of positive feedback.”
Along with guns, ammunition, archery and other hunting and target shooting equipment, they also offer gun transfer service for anyone who buys a gun from another person. “We do a lot of transfers,” Jeremy said.
For those buying a gun online, Chasin’ A Dream can handle the background check necessary to take possession of the firearm.
Jeremy is also an experienced hunting guide for those looking for a successful hunting trip.
Chasin’ A Dream is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 928-468-6181, visit their website at chasinadreamoutfitters.com or their Facebook page or email them at chasinadreamoutfitters@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!