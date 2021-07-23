The Payson Fire Department does all it can to protect Rim Country, and this year celebrates its 75th anniversary.
Fire Chief David Staub touched on the department’s history as he opened his speech before Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce members during their monthly breakfast/luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, July 20.
The chief said for the fiscal year their budget included two new fire trucks at a cost of $1.4 million, as well as other new equipment.
“We have 18 firefighters on duty at one time rotating in 53-hour shifts, so that’s roughly 54 firefighters serving Rim Country,” Staub said.
He said PFD received 3,606 total calls in fiscal 2019/2020. That number has grown despite the department eliminating certain service calls to avoid COVID-19 exposure.
“We’ll be at about 3,800 (calls) this year, which I think will be closer to the norm going forward,” he said.
He said the most important statistic from the past fiscal year is the number of firefighters and civilians suffering injuries because of fires.
“The biggest accomplishment we had in fiscal year 2019-20 is we had no firefighters injured and no civilian injuries due to fire,” Staub said.
As the applause died down, he said they won’t be able to claim an injury-free 2020-21.
“Unfortunately, we do not have the same data this year (2020-21) as we had a minor firefighter injury in the last year that resulted in some lost time,” Staub said. “But when you consider the hazards they go through and that we didn’t have anybody injured for a whole year, we’re super excited about that.”
He’s also excited about the new trucks.
Staub said the PFD spent 15,837 staff hours’ training last year, an average of 416.77 per firefighter.
They performed 1,980 equipment checks, 2,190 station cleanings and conducted 59 CPR classes training 350 people last year thanks in large part to working with the MHA Foundation.
He said fire prevention is one of the most important things they do.
“If I can keep my guys from getting exposed to harm, then I can keep them safe,” Staub said.
One of the best ways to reduce the chance of fire to a home or business is making buildings and property fire wise by reducing fuels.
Staub said firefighters deal with a much higher rate of cancer than the general population, but that they’re getting smarter as they find ways to mitigate that.
“Firefighters are getting cancer at an astronomical rate compared to others,” Staub said. “Part of that is because everything that burns is a carcinogen.”
He said several years ago PFD began removing all firefighter PPE from trucks.
“We designed these (two new) trucks with that in mind,” Staub said. “If he gets exposed to carcinogens, we put that (equipment) in a different compartment, take it to the station and wash it.
“We used to hang or coats right next to us like a badge of honor like, ‘Look at our dirty coat’ as its off-gassing and causing you to get cancer.” So, everything about these trucks are designed around safety.”
Staub said the trucks have about two million parts and with all the equipment they carry, the trucks cost about $730,000 each. They’re expected to last more than 10 years.
