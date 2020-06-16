Abuse takes many forms: physical, sexual, emotional and neglect — you can be a voice for children by joining the Gila County Child Abuse Prevention Council.
Shelley Soroka Spence is program manager of the Gila Children’s Advocacy Center at 303 N. Beeline Highway in Payson.
New members are always welcome at meetings and you’re invited to learn more at the next from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 2 at Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Globe.
Please RSVP if you’d like to attend in person; as proper distancing and seating to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be arranged.
Participants are also welcome to join the meeting by phone; to receive instructions and the teleconference number and PIN, and be on the email list for meetings this summer and fall, call 520-955-2951 or email ssoroka@Childhelp.org.
Read more about the Gila County Child Abuse Prevention Council at childhelp.org, which has its national headquarters in Phoenix.
Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe helps children and teens learn the skills to prevent or interrupt cycles of neglect, bullying, and child abuse — physical, emotional, and sexual.
The program uses an ecological approach to prevention education by providing materials to engage parents and caregivers, teachers, school administrators, and community stakeholders. It is research-based, evidence informed and developmentally appropriate curriculum for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Besides increasing children’s ability to recognize unsafe situations or abusive behaviors and building resistance skills, lessons focus on helping children build a responsive safety network with peers and adults that the child identifies as safe. They provide educators with proven training and tools to address and prevent potential issues with various forms of abuse within your schools; find resources at childhelp.org.
