How popular is the new Chipotle at 108 S. Beeline Highway in Payson?
Well, about a dozen customers lined up for an hour before Chipotle opened to the public for the first time on Oct. 19.
Hunter Lee arrived 30 minutes before the 10:45 a.m. opening.
“I knew they opened at 10:45, but I knew how many people would be here before me, so I decided to leave my house early to come here,” said Lee, a 2021 Payson High graduate.
“I love Chipotle. I go to Chipotle anytime I’m in the Valley. I’ve been waiting for this. It’s quite exciting.”
He planned to order the bowl as usual.
“I get the bowl. Bowl is pretty good, filling, get as much as you need. Probably the cheapest price without a tortilla.”
It can be a challenge to find a parking spot during lunch and dinner hours. It’s not recommended, but a look at the crowded Walgreens parking lot next door indicates customers unable to find a spot are parking there. So, you may see signs prohibiting that practice going up there in the coming months.
People just love this place.
“It’s been really busy,” said Payson Chipotle General Manager Kayden Guenther. “The support from the town has been fantastic.
“The subregion that my supervisor is responsible for is East Arizona, essentially, so it’s Tucson and now Payson, as well. So we broke the grand opening sales record in that subregion.”
Chipotle hired 43 residents as crew members to open the Payson store and a high percentage of the employees there are from Rim Country.
“There’s only two people on our staff that are not Payson or Star Valley locals,” Guenther said. “That is a really cool thing for me. I am from the Valley, but my family has a cabin up here in Payson, so I have been coming to Payson every other weekend for as long as I can remember. I actually moved up here to open this restaurant. The only other person from the staff that’s from the Valley is my apprentice general manager.”
Fresh ingredients are key for Chipotle.
“Chipotle was born of the radical belief that there is a connection between how food is raised and prepared, and how it tastes,” they say on their website. “Real is better. Better for you, better for people, better for our planet. It may be the hard way to do things, but it’s the right way.”
They use no artificial flavors or colors and don’t use microwaves or freezers.
“We use responsibly produced ingredients from a short and transparent supply chain to remain as close as possible to partners that share our values,” the site said. “Our chicken is Red Tractor Assured and UK Poultry Guaranteed, and both our pork and beef are farm-assured.”
They tout how they treat their employees.
“Being real means treating our people right,” they write on the website. “Supporting people who live our values with real culinary training, career opportunities and great benefits.”
They have lofty aspirations.
“One meal might not change the world, but the way we make it might,” they write.
Now, let’s get to the food and the prices.
Burritos and burrito bowls range in price from $8.65 for chicken, sofritas and veggie, $9.30 for carnitas, $10.40 for steak and barbacoa and $12.15 for garlic guajillo steak.
You have several options to add to the protein or veggies, with a choice of white, brown or no rice; black, pinto or no beans; and free toppings including fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, sour cream, fajita veggies, cheese, romaine lettuce; and guacamole ($2.45) and queso blanco ($1.70) extra.
Lifestyle Bowls range in price from $8.65-$11.30 and include three Whole30 salad varieties, keto, paleo, vegetarian, high protein and vegan bowls. They also offer a variety of salads and quesadilla for digital orders.
A variety of tacos range in price from $8.65-$12.15 for three tacos and $3.10-$4.45 for one taco.
Kid’s meals cost $5.40.
Sides include chips ($1.85), chips and guacamole ($4.50), large chips and large guacamole ($8.00), side of guacamole ($2.65), large side of guacamole ($5.30), tortilla on the side (50 cents) and chips and either fresh tomato salsa, red chili salsa, green chili salsa or roasted chili-corn salsa ($2.30), chips and queso blanco ($4.50), large chips and large queso blanco ($8), side of queso blanco ($2.65) and large side of queso blanco ($5.30).
They also serve a wide variety of drinks costing between $2.85 and $3.20 and including soda and iced tea fountain drinks, organic watermelon limeade, and bottled drinks including Mexican Coca-Cola, Mexican Sprite, Tractor organic black tea, Tractor organic lemonade, San Pellegrino sparkling water, blackberry IZZE, grapefruit IZZE, apple juice, peach orange juice and pineapple orange banana juice.
Chipotle has restaurants in all 48 states in the contiguous United States, with 93 in Arizona, the ninth most of any state. There are also 13 locations in the United Kingdom.
The drive-thru window isn’t actually one of those. It’s a pick-up window for customers ordering through the free Chipotle app or at chipotle.com.
They’re open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Delivery is available.
