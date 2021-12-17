They’d waited long enough.
Payson Choral Society members love performing for the community twice a year.
But the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel the last two spring concerts and last year’s Christmas concert.
So, they were eager to get back on the Payson High School auditorium stage for the first time in two years for the Payson Choral Society Presents Christmas Stories on Dec. 11 and 12.
And they delighted the audiences during both concerts featuring storyteller John Phillips setting the tone for different sections of the 18-song performance.
‘Our group was thrilled to be performing,” said PCS Board President John Landino.
“There’s a camaraderie, a connection between all the members who love to sing. They get to rehearse and hone their skill and we missed that for two years. It was very difficult.”
The Daria Mason-directed performance opened with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and ventured through familiar snow-covered memories featuring beloved characters like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
The concert included a solo by Ed Strain of a song his mother wrote for him as a child because there was no song for a baritone in his school. Steve Stevens performed a solo of “O Holy Night,” and Christie Varner sang “A Breath of Heaven” on the first day and Shelley Cozzolino sang it the next.
Lisa Tan played piano.
The two-hour shows also featured holiday classics like “Silver Bells,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” and closing with “Dashing Through The Snow.”
They dedicated the concerts as a celebration of life to Milt Bott and Glen DeKeno, two members who passed away since their previous concert.
PCS holds auditions for new members on the Monday following the concerts at United Methodist Church. The spring concert is April 30-May 1, 2022 with rehearsals starting on Jan. 24.
Landino said several members didn’t take part in the Christmas concerts because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We have about 65 members but only had about 45 or 46 performing on the stage,” he said, “not because they have COVID-19, but because it made them nervous.”
Despite missing members and less time to rehearse for the performances, Landino is proud of the vocal and musical talents of PCS.
“I think we can put Payson Choral Society against any choral society in the state and do well,” he said.
The PCS is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 by people interested in singing and entertaining in the community. PCS provides scholarships for students that averaged $3,500 annually over the past 15 years.
Donations from community members make the scholarships possible. Your tax-deductible contributions to PCS help deserving students take voice lessons, purchase music or an instrument, or attend a music summer camp. You can send donations to Payson Choral Society, P.O. Box 2563, Payson, AZ 85547.
