Christopher Creek welcomed the rains this week. We need to squeeze out all there is from March and early April before we get into that 10-week dry spell before the monsoon. Every little bit helps.
This week is the start of spring break. They can’t even wait until spring gets here.
The rains filled the potholes with water and we remind folks that pothole fishing regulations vary from street to street. That is a bit of pothole humor, which is very much akin to gallows humor. We have heard there is a three-bedroom, two-bath pothole on Columbine Road. One of them has its own area code. That’s an oldie but a goodie.
The only joke here, year after year, is that the county fails to address these conditions in a timely manner.
It happens in late winter and, thus far, it seems there is nothing we can do to stop it.
From way back, long before anyone can remember, every year on a specific night, the women of the Creek collectively lose their minds and run around town in their bedclothes. We are talking about the annual Jammie Party! This year it will happen on March 21. For many, many years Karen Thornton has hosted the affair in her home just west of the carwash. She told me everybody knows the drill — bring your wine, an appetizer, and show up in your jammies about 5 p.m.
My penchant for anything having to do with the Pleasant Valley War came shortly after making the Creek my home. It was 1988 when Don Dedera published “A Little War of Our Own.” The book remains a go-to, comprehensive timeline and tells of the roles played all the participants. Don lived along Control Road for many years up until his recent passing. Happy trails, Don Dedera.
Ron Louch is already hard at work on preparations for the car show in October. He wants everyone to have the opportunity to sponsor a trophy for a class of participants. Contact Ron if you are interested.
The Christopher Creek Homeowners Association’s “Ripples” newsletter is out. You can find it at christophercreekhoa.com if you didn’t get the email.
We note the season’s first event is the Easter Egg Hunt on April 11. Of further note, the 4th of July Parade is scheduled on the 4th of July this year!
Jane Pizzuti, Karen Thornton, and John Turtchin are current officers and have done a superb job this past year. Four more years!
Josh Flores stopped by last week and we went to inspect the new paint on the interior of the Landmark restaurant. There was another crew doing a deep clean in the kitchen. It is all in preparation for their ninth season beginning Friday, March 13. Opening weekend will be their St. Paddy’s celebration.
Hey, everybody! Christopher Creek has two restaurants open once again.
We have dozens and dozens of favorite characters from around Rim Country. Some we have known personally and others from stories and books. Some are still among the living. From time to time this year, we hope to profile many of these legends.
Let’s start with one we all know, but throw in a twist.
Isador Christopher is the much-storied settler for whom the creek and our village are named. He came to the Arizona Territory with the U.S. Army as a cartographer — he made maps. It was a critical job to map the mountains and trails in the territory to afford those in command vital information to deploy troop columns against the hostiles.
It is a bit of irony that the hostiles came to burn his homestead years later.
He may have been posted at Fort McDowell, but was never seen in the casino.
After Isador mustered out of the army, he came back to an area he was familiar with. He settled in, built his cabin, planted his crops and raised his hogs.
We know that he came here in the late 1870s and that he provided beans and meat to Fort McDowell. That was a trip that may have taken up to a week.
He had to salt the pork to transport it a long distance. To accomplish this feat, Isador made a “hog log.” He fell a large fir tree, nearly three feet in girth and 10 feet long, or so. This he hollowed out then filled it one-third with water and salt to make the brine. In went a couple of hog carcasses. In a week’s time, they were ready to ship. The “hog-log” is on display at the historical society museum.
It has happened to all of us, particularly those of you closer to my age. A local gal recently shared her story of her inability to remember a name. She said the frustrating problem was there was another name stuck in her head. Bud Light John was the name she couldn’t remember. What was stuck in her head was “Beer-can Bob” ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
