Several years ago, Don Farmer, a long time See Canyon resident, met with the Christopher Creek/Kohls Fire chief to see what the fire department needed to better serve our communities.
After researching fundraising ideas, Farmer devised, developed, and implemented the plan for an aluminum can trailer.
Built in the Valley, he had a locked and lidded trailer especially made for aluminum can collection. The trailer was placed under the watchful eye of the fire department, easily accessible and visible along the Christopher Creek loop. A medium size slot on the side allows for residents to deposit crushed cans, and for uncrushed cans, a can crusher is placed near the opening.
Funds raised through the can collection are managed by the CKFD Firebelles, a non-profit auxiliary group, who, with the help of the fire department, determine where best the funds should be used.
This year alone, more than $1,200 has been raised through residents can collecting efforts. Not only does this keep aluminum cans out of landfills, the monies raised supplement our fire department with items not supported by tax dollars.
Karen Lafferty, vice president of the CKFD Firebelles, said can collecting efforts have helped raise additional funds to purchase refrigerators, and a much needed battery charger for the Lucas mechanical chest compression system.
Special thanks to Don Farmer for all his efforts in researching, developing and finally, implementing this clever concept, as well as, the CKFD Firebelles whose tireless efforts do not go unnoticed as they do their best in ensuring our fire department has what it needs to better serve our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!