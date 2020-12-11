Christopher Creek is just one of more than a dozen small hamlets along a 50-mile expanse of Rim Country. Beginning at the boundary of the White Mountain Apache Reservation and moving west directly under the Mogollon Rim, Ponderosa Springs is the first subdivision you encounter. Next would be Colcord Estates, Gordon Canyon, Hunter Creek, See Canyon, and then Christopher Creek. Moving on to the west, there is Kohl’s Ranch, Tonto Estates, Ellison Creek, Bonita Creek, Whispering Pines/ Washington Park, Geronimo Estates, before arriving in Pine and Strawberry. Yes, along the way there are also a number of other tiny developments carved out of the ranches of the early settlers. If you noticed that we skipped right over Mead/Collins Ranch and Tonto Village, then you have discovered this week’s focus.
It had to be about 30 years ago when we were hiking off a ridge just east of Long Ranch on the 29 Road. Uncle Loren had recently purchased the ranch property and had been fighting with the government to get a new right of way. On that trek were my old buddy, Ray, and Jimmy Rabbit. They were both ahead of me, moving swiftly down the slope and they both walked right over an artifact protruding conspicuously from the ground. They were called back up the hill and Jimmy was mortified that he had walked right over the find without recognizing it. The large metate was pulled out and it was broken, with an “ear” missing.
Jimmy wouldn’t let it go. Over the years, he would recall the event dozens of times, shaking his head. It was about that same time when Marlin Mead sold a “flag” lot at Meads Ranch to Jimmy, to the concern of some of the neighbors. Jimmy built his own house there and raised rabbits. He made jewelry using elk teeth, or a bear claw, or arrowheads. Selling rabbit meat and his crafts supplemented his meager income.
Jimmy Rabbit wasn’t tall and had a scrawny build. He had long, red hair and a full, red beard and wore a variety of old, brimmed hats over the years. He was not accustomed to wearing shoes, summer or winter. He was by no means a hermit. To the contrary, he was quite the social fella, showing up at events up in Christopher Creek or at the Double D in Tonto Village. If there was a band, he had some unsuspecting gal out on the dance floor, yup, barefooted. Way back then, he was a regular at the bar that Danny and Ethyl owned. One of their bartenders tells the story that Jimmy was a good tipper — just wasn’t a big tipper. He tipped a dime every time. That fella went on to say it was one of the proudest days of his career when Jimmy left a quarter one day. From then on, it was a quarter every time.
Over the years, you would run into Jimmy hiking the trails around Roberts Mesa with his dog. He was a mountain man and was quite proud of that persona. He had become well known in the area, perhaps an icon. Last Friday morning, Tim Ehrhardt posted a handsome photo of Jimmy Rabbit and his dog, sitting on a large rock overlooking Rim Country. With it came the announcement that James Stephenson (“Jimmy Rabbit”) had passed away during the night. He was 67.
That afternoon, we were having a beer in his honor. His neighbor, Ray, from up at Meads Ranch put it this way, “For the next 20 years, folks will come into the bar and inquire if anyone remembers what happened to the red-headed mountain man.” Happy trails, old friend.
Janet Snyder kept track of the Village until her retirement a year ago. We miss her column. There have been some big stories around here recently. While Tonto Village and Meads Ranch are not in the Christopher/Kohl’s Fire District, they are in our Zane Grey Precinct. It wouldn’t hurt to stop over there to have a beer now and then, just to check on things.
To wrap up the story about Loren Long buying the ranch a mile west of Collin’s Ranch, his son, Duane, tells us back then there was a choice. Loren had retired to Tonto Village from a career in the fire service in Phoenix. He had two sons and had to make a decision whether to buy a ranch or a bar. Fast-forward 30 years and Duane lives on the ranch. He is part of the group that bought the bar a month ago.
We are going to have to make another trip to the Double D in Tonto Village for a beer so we can tell the rest of that story ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!