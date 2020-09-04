Christopher Creek began getting some rain on that Friday afternoon. It continued to rain, off and on, throughout the night and on Saturday the rainfall intensified. Again on Saturday night and into Sunday the torrential deluge fell without ceasing. That was the Sunday of Sept. 6, the Labor Day weekend of 1970 — 50 years ago.
Tropical storm Norma had tracked up the Gulf of California into Arizona before becoming a tropical depression. It continued northward through the state where it met a cold front coming down from Nevada and Utah. Norma affected nearly all of Arizona and southern Utah with flooding, destruction, and road closures. The mountainous region of central Arizona including Rim Country caught the brunt of this deadly event with physical and anecdotal evidence of more than 18 inches of rain.
Tonto, Horton, Dick Williams, and Christopher were four of the area creeks raging that Sunday morning. Conditions had deteriorated to the point where the last-minute attempt by USFS and Arizona Game officials was made to notify campers and residents in low-lying areas to evacuate. By their efforts, there is no doubt some lives were saved. For some, no warning came. Survivors describe a 40-foot wall of water blasting down the canyons, carrying with it large pines, cabins, vehicles, and lives. The death toll at Tonto Creek quickly rose to 14. Statewide there were 25 fatalities attributed to Norma and two more Arizona residents perished on the Navajo Reservation just above the Utah border.
In Christopher Creek, the waters from See Canyon caused a debris dam at the bridge diverting the flow down former State Highway 260. Inside the old Christopher Creek Bar, the flooding was nearly two feet deep. It was from there that the owner, Heber White, entered the raging current and swam to the rescue of a mother and her two children who were being swept down the highway. Just 100 yards downstream, Heber’s daughter, Cookie, and a friend, Kim, were clinging to a tree for dear life after a wall of water nearly swept them down Apple Lane.
At one point, Kim Ashby lost her hold and Cookie grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back. This was a memory that Cookie had repressed for over 45 years.
Nearby on Columbine Road, a mother with her two daughters and a sister were spending the weekend at the Lund Cabin. When rising floodwaters washed higher on the sides of the cabin, Susan Leota Allen chose to go for help. She entered the waters and never returned. Her remains were discovered about 400 yards downstream, washed up beneath a foundation. For 50 years, now, the Lund Cabin has remained an empty reminder of the flood.
Stories abound from residents who were much younger when the flood came through the Creek. More recently, Marshall Trimble, Don Farmer, and several locals were privileged to be a part of the construction of the 1970 Labor Day Flood Memorial located in front of the Northern Gila County Historical Society Museum in Green Valley Park.
It had been a very pleasant evening of poker with friends and all of the angst, all of the turmoil of 2020 seems to be worlds away. You just return home when a blast shatters the quiet of the early night. Just outside your door, a shadowy figure is marching down Columbine Road, shouting epitaphs to his dead cat and the children. As shot number three rang out, a call came in from a frightened neighbor. Having now determined the direction of travel, you abruptly end that conversation to dial 911. It was 10:23 p.m.
Over the next four hours, 12 shots from a 9mm handgun were fired. The shooter traveled nearly one mile, down and back the eastern third of Columbine Road, then on the Loop as far as the old service station, returning, once again, east on the Loop. The final shot was fired in front of Chris Lomax.
Deputy James Cross was the case officer and there were three other officers plus a sergeant from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, a detective from the Payson Police Department, a sergeant from the Tonto Apache Tribal Police, and a Department of Public Safety trooper were all actively involved in the location, negotiation, and the taking of the shooter into custody.
Additionally. A DPS helicopter was overhead using thermal imaging in an attempt to locate the suspect.
He was located in one of the rental cabins at the Grey Hackle Lodge. Patience, communication, and coordination among all response teams kept the public safe and the arrest was made without incident.
Early this week, Sheriff Adam Shepherd said he was, “grateful for the community of Christopher Creek as they kept the responding law enforcement abreast of the shooter’s activities, which allowed us to make a quick apprehension of the suspect.”
Capture came at 2:22 a.m. ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
