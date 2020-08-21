Christopher Creek is our theater. The stage is the ridge and the adjoining meadows along the creek. The players are the varied species of wildlife and each season we enjoy a front-row seat for the performance. Mother Nature allows us to watch during the daylight hours, however, many acts occur by night with the curtains drawn. The drama is, at once, both a comedy and a tragedy. This long-running play has never closed throughout the millennia. We are just the current ticket holders.
Some of the scenes have been transposed from the stage to the screen via the magic of cellphone video. We are fortunate to have a group of individuals, who on an almost daily basis share their clips of the wildlife antics they were lucky enough to capture. We were amused, watching as the last of the triplet fawns, long sequestered in the tall grasses of Osmer’s vacant lots, made many repeated, valiant, run-up attempts to negotiate the three-foot, chain-link fence. We oohed and aahed over the nine ducklings of Graham and Betty Quacker at the carwash. Then there was the tragedy of their disappearance. The comedic hopping, twisting, and dancing of the young elk on the nest of bees on the ground of the homestead meadow entertained us.
Just recently, we learned about the carcass of a doe killed in the night. Turkey buzzards tore at the remains that day. Dave Funderburk trained a trail cam on the site and captured the return of the lion under cover of darkness. In the early morning hours, some inquisitive elk nosed around the dead doe, showing no fear. Subsequently, a coyote was observed attempting to drag the carcass away. A day or two later, we heard of a cow elk and calf kill near the ponds on the property along the creek at the west end of town.
Next, we learned that a bear was seen working on those carcasses. Terry Short tells us he knows of three lions caught on his cameras on top of the ridge. The Funderburks watch as a bobcat crosses their place nearly every night.
The epic saga of predators and prey is right here before us. It may be more focused here this year near the creek due to the dry habitat around the area. There may be, in fact, more competition for prey among the predators. Will we see examples of more aggressive behavior?
More to the point, my belief is we have become complacent and lackadaisical as to the threat these wild animals may pose. We stop to video 20 feet from a 900-pound bull, whose magnificent rack on his head is a weapon.
A video posted last weekend showed a long episode of a young bull thrashing tree limbs and saplings again and again. The behavior is normal enough, but it signals more aggressiveness in the next couple of months as their rut begins. The bottom line is we enjoy living among wild animals. We must respect the fact that they are wild — and dangerous.
The weeks slip by without any appreciable rainfall. Pop-up thunderstorms have been all around us. Conditions in the forest are such that a lightning strike poses a danger. Fortunately, we are under the watchful eyes of the three USFS towers in our area. Due north on top of the Rim at an elevation of 7,900 feet, the Promontory L.O. is a short 3.5 miles from the Loop at the Columbine intersection. We have no information as to who is on the tower. Colcord L.O. is east-southeast of the Creek at a distance of 10.5 miles. That tower sits atop Colcord Mountain, at an elevation of 7,600 feet, and is manned by our buddy, Denny Harger. He sends storm photos to our social media site from time to time. It has been a longtime bucket-list goal to sit in Colcord tower during an intense monsoon thunderstorm. The Diamond Point L.O. sits atop Diamond Point at an elevation of 6,400 feet. Dee Carstensen has sat in that tower for more than 30 years. That is amazing. We thank them all for keeping an eye on us.
Peggy Milburn was always a big supporter of our community activities on Milburn Meadow. Peggy and Mike have been summertime Creek residents for 40 years. We recently learned from Mike of Peggy’s passing. Happy trails, dear lady.
Some new folks in the area include Cindy and George Self on Apple Lane. Rod and Michelle Kophmann have been in Hunter Creek for eight years, without my knowing. Gladys and Ron Jahn are new out at Ponderosa Springs on Hidden Hollow. Finally, Lynn and David Lewin are new in Christopher Creek Mobile Park. Welcome to all these new kids on the block ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
