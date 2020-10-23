Christopher Creek has a history that features pioneers, ranchers, cowboys, bootleggers, feudists, attacks and many, many other great stories. We have touched on some of these over the years. This week we are taking a look at the history of a sandwich. To get there we have to start with a story of the production company that came to the neighborhood around 1977 or 1978 to film a television series by the name “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams.”
Filming locations in Arizona included Strawberry, Pine, and Happy Jack as well as just east of Christopher Creek. Production crews built a crude log cabin with just three walls in order to be able to film inside the tiny enclosure.
The story line was that of a man named Grizzly Adams (actor Dan Haggerty) falsely accused of murder and surviving in the wilderness. A second character is his friend, Mad Jack, played by Denver Pyle. During the filming, Pyle, Haggerty, and members of the production crew frequented a fairly new restaurant in the Creek by the name of Creekside Steakhouse and Tavern. The owner, Olive Matus, was requested to serve Denver Pyle’s favorite sandwich made from buttered sourdough bread, Monterey Jack cheese, green chilies, tomato, and bacon, grilled to golden brown.
Eventually, the production company moved on, but the popular sandwich known as the “Mad Jack” remained on Olive’s menu until she retired. You are invited to hear more stories of Olive’s life here in Christopher Creek at a memorial conversation on the patio at Creekside at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.
A trip to the Creek this weekend will be rewarded with the fall colors having reached perfection. The maples are near a blood-red. Up on top of the Rim last weekend, we found the quaking aspens in various stages of transition from green to gold to brown. With me on that trip were my sister, Linda, and nephew, Mark. They were on a three-day visit to the Creek to relish the 80-degree afternoons and 50-degree overnight temperatures. They enjoyed many tours around the loop with Scout, along with baking cookies and cake, rounding out the days with evening movies. Their timing was excellent as the forecast for early next week calls for temperatures dropping and a chance for moisture!
Should the temperature drop bring about some falling leaves, then one might bear in mind that the roll-off dumpster for leaf disposal is here on Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1. Once again, the folks down at the Landmark have provided their parking lot to host the drop-off. Remember no plastic bags or trash, just small limbs, leaves and needles are permitted. This a CCHOA sponsored event.
We are happy to announce that Karen Thornton is our newest member of the Christopher Kohls Fire Board. Karen was unopposed for the position, one she has held before for a four-year term.
In lieu of a hay-wagon ride for the kids’ Halloween Party, the CCHOA in conjunction with the Creekside RV Park is hosting a Halloween Walk-about. If you are handing out treats, join the park residents a bit before 4 p.m. and get settled before the kids start coming through. Parents are to accompany the youngsters as they walk through. This is an interesting and novel alternative to the wagon ride, so let’s support it.
A big thank you to the firefighters who jumped on the Horton Fire at 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday morning. You prevented what could have been a nasty one.
Finally, this is a shout-out to my Uncle Bob, who passed away on his birthday last weekend at the age of 102. You had a great run, Uncle Bob ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
