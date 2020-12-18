Christopher Creek was still an unnamed tributary of Tonto Creek back in the early 1880s. Our lone resident, ol’ Isador, found himself with a new neighbor about seven miles away, around the base of Promontory Butte. The young, Oklahoma man in his 20s had settled down near a spring and set about to build his spread, raise and breed horses, and just mind his own business. That would be the end of the story had not some rustlers come along one night and made off with his best mare. The story of what followed eventually led to this fellow becoming one of my favorite characters in Rim Country.
Jim Roberts discovered his horse missing and wasted no time in trailing the rustlers across Tonto Creek and down to the Graham ranch in Pleasant Valley, some 20 miles away. The confrontation did not go well for Roberts as there were not only two Graham brothers, but two of their compatriots as well. While we do not know how the conversation went, he took their advice to get back across the Tonto while he was still able. Sometime later, a delegation, perhaps from the Graham faction, showed up at the Roberts place. Not finding him at home, they simply set the place afire. The die had been cast. The squatters’ rights to his ranch were quickly sold off to a fellow named Elam Boles. Jim Roberts set out directly to Pleasant Valley, once again.
For the next two years, the Tewksbury faction had another confederate, the best gunman in the war. His Colt Peacemaker was responsible for the demise of some of the Graham side. You might say he had extracted his revenge. Roberts went on to have a 50-year career in law enforcement in places such a Jerome, Congress, Clarksdale, Tombstone, Douglas, and Bisbee. His Peacemaker made noise many more times before his death. At age 74, Jim Roberts was on the job and died with his shoes on. Roberts raised horses, but rode a mule, never wore boots, and packed his Colt in his back pocket.
On SR 260, two miles west of the Creek, the geographic feature in your windshield is Robert’s Mesa, denuded by the Dude Fire in 1990. At the base of that mesa was the Roberts place that was sold to Elam Boles, then to Zane Grey, and then to Maynard Mead and Charles Collins. One of the residents there is a Payson real estate agent, Tim Ehrhardt, who noted most all of the above in his 2008 book entitled “Zane Grey’s Forgotten Ranch.”
Over the years, several others have chronicled the tales of the pioneer families from that area around Myrtle Point and Tonto Creek. There may have been four or even five separate Haught families who settled the area a 120 years ago. That history from that era and from that area would make a great reading list for the winter.
Another pioneer family lost one of their own with the passing of Tommie Cline Martin. She was a friend of the Creek, going back to her first campaign event hosted by her old friend, Olive, at Creekside. Her influence in her position as supervisor was often behind the scenes. The last instance that comes to mind was when the repairs to our low-water crossing ground to a halt. We cannot say that she made that happen, but we all know. We will miss her.
This won’t take long, but we think it is important. This new experiment we are enduring has slowly begun to take a toll. Although we may not be able to see it in ourselves, there may be a bit of collective unraveling going on. There are pressures we are experiencing that we have never had to face before. Now, more than ever, we must take care of our neighbor, be cautious of our actions and the things we say. Regaining our sense of humor is important, as well. So, let’s all take a deep breath and ... one ... two ... three ... blow the biggest raspberry at this whole madness!
The toughest job in the Creek is that of being the ministers of fun. Then something comes along and suddenly you are ministers of no fun. Our HOA officers, John Turtchin, Karen Thornton, and Jane Pizutti need to know they have the full backing of this community and our admiration for being able to stand by the courage of your convictions. We will have fun again … promised. That goes for you Firebelle officers, too.
The Creek did have a parade. It snowed for a bit. Just when we thought that it wasn’t going to happen, is exactly the moment we knew better. After all, this is the Creek. 18 units came. A handful of kids were happy. Santa got to meet Lizzie ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
