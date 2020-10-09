Christopher Creek is getting down to a trickle. The tanks for wildlife are mostly dry. Our monsoon was pitiful and our annual rainfall total is barely half of the average. Then to top it off, the water company is reporting a leak in the system, leaving folks without water at times.
There are those who have little or no understanding of how fragile our aquifer system is. If you imagine our water supply below ground is akin to the creek, then you can appreciate if the creek runs at a trickle, our aquifer replenishes at a trickle. There has been a time or two, in the last 30 years, when some wells have depleted the supply at that location. When we live between two large deserts, the drought that comes from missing the rainy season, affects not only the forest, but also our underground water supply. Perhaps, with a fewer number of weekenders and visitors as we near the off-season, the water table will get caught up.
It is my belief the lull in the elk bugling may be attributed to the warm nights of late. Should the overnight temperatures drop about 10 degrees, the rut activity may pick up again. Jay Fitzgibbons witnessed a battle of the bulls up near Mountain Meadows Bible Camp, in See Canyon, on the Waltemeyer property. The fight took its toll, causing both injury and broken antlers for the combatants. Game cameras in the area are more and more prevalent resulting in numerous reports of wildlife. Lions are still in the neighborhood, evidenced by camera captures and also by tracks in the silica powder on the trails on the ridge above the Creek. A good-sized cinnamon-colored black bear has been seen. Numerous sightings of small flocks of turkey are reported. The creek is one of the few remaining water sources and that means we can expect more wildlife visitors until we get our winter moisture.
Sadly, there are three elk carcasses along the highway from Payson to Heber. Keep an eye out when traveling early morning or around dark.
On our recent excursion out Colcord Road way we passed by the roadside gravesites once again. A chain-link fence without benefit of a gate surrounds the area. We recently learned that for the last 15 years, the tiny cemetery has had a volunteer caretaker. Back then a local resident, having noticed no one tended to the site, took up the task to periodically do so. Beginning with hand-clippers, she soon graduated to a weed eater. She still has to scale the fence to get in and out.
Kelly Sterling has the Timberwolf Pines Cabin Rental and her cabin in the neighborhood. From time to time, she picks out some new flowers to decorate the headstones inside the fence. She trims and rakes the leaves and needle debris. Kelly tells us that beside the headstones are three smaller graves with simple stones at the heads.
The small cemetery has the remains of at least three Gordon Canyon pioneer families — the Hunts, the Allertons and the Nehrmeyers. Two headstones are for children. A story we heard long ago, tells of some children buried there were victims of an outbreak of diphtheria. Thank you, Kelly, for caring.
Would someone help me out with the story of who Gordon was and why was the canyon named for him?
We spent some time with our neighbor, Kayelen last Sunday. The discussion centered on the plans for the life celebration of her mother, Nancy Corley. The event is to be held at the Landmark at 11 a.m., tomorrow, Oct. 10. As she thought of the details, she showed me a photo of her mother on a tapestry or blanket that was to be displayed. She considered several locations around the patio area and the deck at the rear of the restaurant. When she finally decided on the best spot, the plans were complete. Kayelen and Kevin would love to have you join them to honor their mother.
There are some curious things happening in the Creekside RV Park recently. Could it be that preparations are already underway for the Halloween Party and walkabout on the evening of Oct. 24? We look forward the strange and weird sights and we are not just talking about the residents. Christopher Creek homeowners are expected to join in for this kid’s party. Woooooo ...
Also, coming up at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 on the patio at Creekside is the event to honor Christopher Creek restaurant pioneer, Olive Matus.
Thank you for all the parties/celebrations, dinners, cards, messages, presents, accolades, drinks, breakfasts, and such as we spent a quiet couple of days over my birthday ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
