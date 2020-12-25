Christopher Creek Christmas greetings to one and all! Seeing as Christmas is today, it was my idea to get everyone a present. That, my friends, is knowingly an ambitious undertaking, considering the fact that there could be literally tens of you out there now expecting to be on the list. As a few of you here in the Creek may have suspected, there could be this professional tie between the Jolly Ol’ Elf and myself. That being the case, the number of presents should, therefore, not be an obstacle. However, consideration should also be given that all the presents are the same, for kids and adults as well, so as not to show any favoritism. This is going to require a good deal of thought, you see.
In the meantime, here is a bit of obscure history about this area. In early August of 1861, the Confederate States proclaimed that the Arizona Territory south of the 34th parallel to be part of the Confederacy. Christopher Creek is about 20 miles north of thirty-four degrees latitude at 34 degrees, 19 minutes. Thus, we were in the Union. Interestingly as well, the Creek is almost smack dab at 111 degrees of longitude. Now, we know that lats and longs are imaginary lines that circle the globe, lats being parallels running east and west, whilst longs are meridians, which run north and south. Imagine if they were real and actually suspended in the air, then here in the Creek we could look up and see that 111th meridian right above us.
Wait! That’s it. In a year when nothing was real, when nearly everything was virtual — that will be my present to everybody. Your gift will be a ride on the 111th meridian. Think of it as hooking onto a virtual zip-line, or, if you would rather, a virtual ride along the 111th in Santa’s sleigh. We are heading south and we are leaving right now. Get hooked up, if you’re zipping, or else fasten your seat belts.
You are, all at once, well above the treetops with the looming, Promontory Butte over your shoulder, right behind you now as we are moving off rapidly toward Christopher Mountain. The view you have is not unlike what you know from looking down from atop the Rim. Cruising swiftly down the backside of Christopher Mountain, the first thing you will notice is there is no wind and you are not freezing. That’s because this ride is virtual and it’s OK if you didn’t remember to bring a jacket. Immediately on your right is Horse Mountain and, as we cross a deep canyon, there is Oxbow Mountain on your left. The heavy ponderosa pine forest gives way to the pinyon and juniper flats we fly over just west of Young ... oops, we nearly clipped the top of Potato Butte. Now we are over the foothills of the mighty Sierra Ancha Mountains off to the left and guiding us along our southward journey. There ahead is a glistening jewel and before you know it we are coming up right above Roosevelt Lake, directly over Schoolhouse Point.
Just like that, we are over the eastern edge of the Superstition Mountain Range, a bit to the east of the town of Superior. From our altitude we can now look out across the broad expanse of the Valley of the Sun, way off to the west. Thus far, the flight across Arizona’s wild, mountain vastness has offered us a multitude of vistas of scenery unimaginable. Now with all the ups and downs over the mountains, this trip has become more of a roller coaster ride and we hope no one on the zip-line has gotten sick. If you are riding in the sleigh with me, remember there are airsickness bags in the pockets beneath your armrests.
Having crossed the Gila River, we are riding above more desert-like terrain and are soon crossing the Tom Mix Highway. Mount Lemon is towering up, off to our left, and we are coming up on the Catalinas, when it has just dawned on me that not much planning has gone into exactly where this trip will end. We are really flying over the west side of Tucson and we are rapidly coming up on the last chance to get the zip-liners stopped. The sleigh, of course, can stop on a dime, but if we can’t somehow hook a line on the 32nd parallel and bring the others to a halt, well, who knows. Those zippers are liable to end up in Hermosillo without any passports and how embarrassing would that be. And, just so they know, this trip is one-way and you will have to find your own way home. There are no refunds, in case you were wondering.
We hope you enjoyed your magical, virtual ride on the 111th meridian and because this gift was virtual and magical, nobody had to walk home ... really. Merry Christmas.
Next week will be devoted to the highlights of 2020, but since there were none, please don’t expect to see anything here … and that’s another week at North 34 degrees 19 minutes 9 seconds, West 111 degrees, 0 minutes. Ho, ho, ho.
