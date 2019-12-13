The Church on the Street Payson is now at the old U-Turn for Christ building at 509 W. Frontier St.
It hosts an open house/movie night at 6:30 p.m. Fridays with a free dinner. At different times more than 45 people in need have shared dinner.
It also serves people Saturdays at the Rumsey Skate Park and will start weekly outreaches on the Tonto Apache Reservation.
Church on the Street Payson has also recently published a new Payson Resource Guide to help the homeless, those in need and seniors. It offers an expanded list of resources and is available at 35-40 businesses and agencies around town.
To learn more, call 928-362-8883 or 480-586-5321.
