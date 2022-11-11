It’s not child’s play if you scream because you saw “Carrie” while it was shining on the big screen.
Well, that’s one way to construct a sentence incorporating all the “classic horror films” Payson High School’s Longhorn Theatre Company used to set up a dozen scenes for its annual Haunted House held Nov. 5-6 in the PHS Auditorium.
The event put on by 42 sixth through 12th grade students featured a guided tour of 12 scenes from the movies “Carrie,” “Child’s Play,” “It,” “Saw,” “Scream” and “The Shining.”
The students voted for this year’s theme for the event, which raises money and food for the local food bank. Admission was $3 or a can of food.
“Community service is a valuable element of our student clubs,” said PHS Theatre Director Kathy Siler.
“This was the most successful Haunted House, so far. We are going to be able to give the food bank a check for a bit over $900.”
Siler said about 300 people visited this “house.”
“As usual, some audience members were very scared and some were not so much, but all enjoyed the experience,” she said.
Student directors Alexandria Gordon and Lili McClellan used this project as their CTE Stagecraft Capstone Project.
“They were in charge of everything: conception, design, casting, contracting crew, set-up, operation, tear-down, clean-up, debrief, and cast party,” Siler said.
“I love this project because it’s project-based learning at its best. Students are applying their classroom training and stage experience to design and produce a theatrical project for the public.
“They voted to give our gate receipts to the local food bank in addition to the canned items they collected. I get to be the adviser and a helper. And I love watching the older students training and directing the younger students.”
PHS Key Club and PHS AVID Club joined in to provide front of house services. PHS Auditorium Manager David Smith provided “invaluable assistance.” Social studies teacher Nathan Stoelk served as one of the storyteller guides. Teacher Kathlee Coleman was a door guard. Key Club sponsors Ted Tatum and Laura Peterson supervised their students at the ticket table and concessions. Drama dad Scott Meyn assisted with security.
