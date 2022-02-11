Do you savor 105-degree days?
Those long, rainless years?
The excitement of wildfire season?
Then you should enjoy the next 70 years.
Given the current trend in the buildup of greenhouse gases, Arizona’s average temperature could rise by about 11 degrees by the end of the century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects in a state-by-state set of climate change projections.
And that increase in temperatures driven by the buildup of heat trapping gases like methane and carbon dioxide will also produce more extended droughts and an ever-increasing risk of wildfire. It’s unclear how the warming trend will affect the vital summer monsoon. The summer rains could dry up — but monsoons could also become more violent and unpredictable, according to the combined projections of a host of computer climate models.
“Historically unprecedented warming is projected during this century,” concluded the just-issued report.
Of course, we could limit the increase to about 2.5 degrees F if the U.S. curtails its emissions and keeps the promises already made as part of the global warming agreement — assuming the rest of the world does likewise.
But what are the odds of that?
The $500 billion worth of renewable energy incentives and climate change measures in the Build Back Better Plan is already on life support, with political observers giving the massive package long odds in the U.S. Senate — especially the climate change provisions.
So the worst-case NOAA projections for the impact of climate change in Arizona sound increasingly plausible.
The report notes that average temperatures in Arizona have already increased 2.5 degrees since the beginning of the 20th century. So far in the 21st century, Arizona has recorded a higher average temperature than any other period on record.
Even the most optimistic scenario suggests we’ll warm up at least as much in the 21st century as we did in the 20th century.
“Less warming is expected under the lowest emissions future (about 2 degrees F) and more warming under the higher emissions future (11 degrees F warmer than the hottest year in the historical record),” the report concluded.
The report makes two sets of projections — a low-emissions scenario if the industrialized world manages to hold emissions close to the current levels and a “high-emissions” scenario, which means the current increases in greenhouse gases will continue to rise on more or less the current path.
The high-emissions scenario produces an 11-degree rise in average temperatures in Arizona as a whole.
In Phoenix, that would produce summer highs closing in on 130 degrees. In Payson, this would produce pre-monsoon summer highs well over 100.
“One notable trend is an increase in both daytime high and nighttime low summer temperatures, which has implications for the intensity of future heat waves in a state that already experiences very hot conditions.”
In the winter, that trend could mean far less snow in Rim Country and the White Mountains — with last winter’s almost non-existent snowpack a preview of things to come. That could produce mild winters in the high country — and empty reservoirs on the Salt and Colorado rivers.
The state already has an enormous variation in rainfall — from 4 inches a year in the driest parts of the state to 40 inches a year in the higher reaches of the White Mountains.
“Droughts are a serious threat in this water-scarce state. The potential for more extended droughts in the future will pose a major challenge to Arizona’s environmental, agricultural and human systems,” concluded the report.
The driest previous stretch on record was from 1899 to 1903 — with a statewide average of just 8.3 inches. The wettest period on record came immediately afterward — from 1905 to 1909, with a statewide average of 16.5 inches. However, since 1995, the state has recorded below-average rainfall in 17 out of 26 years.
The projected rise in wildfires remains the worst change in the forecast for Arizona’s high country. Rim Country and the White Mountains could become something of a climate refuge if Valley summer temperatures rise to 130 or beyond. But that won’t do us much good if millions of forested acres suffer high-intensity, town-destroying wildfires.
“The risk of very large wildfires is projected to increase,” the report said.
The monsoon is harder to predict — but will likely swing from “nonsoons” like two summers ago to violent summer storms — which could actually add more flooding to the list of wildfire woes, like the fierce monsoon rain that fatally flooded Flagstaff after the Schultz Fire.
“The summer monsoon rainfall, which provides much-needed water for grazing lands and their ecosystems, varies greatly from year to year. Future trends in average monsoon rainfall are highly uncertain, while high variability is expected to continue. Warmer temperatures may lead to reductions in late-season snowpack accumulation and negative impacts upon Valley communities that rely on the melting snowpack for summer water supplies,” concluded NOAA based on the computer climate projections.
Some of the highlights of the projections and climate records for Arizona include:
• The number of extremely hot days has been rising since 1995, with the highest number between 2015 and 2020.
• Both maximum and minimum summer temperatures have risen, especially since 2000.
• The number of rainstorms delivering more than an inch of rain shows no long-term trend up or down.
• The 2020 monsoon ranks as the driest on record. The statewide average of 1.5 inches shattered the old record-low of 2.8 inches set in 2009.
Contact the writer at
paleshire@payson.com The 20-year drought has reduced Lake Mead to a record low level, which significantly raising the threat of major wildfires.
Arizona’s one of the few states that has not seen in an increase in extreme rainfall events in recent decades. That means less flooding – but it also means fewer heavy rainfall years to offset the drought years.
Arizona has always been subject to drought – including a long dry period thought to have contributed to the collapse of the Hohokam and other civilizations. So that’s not new – but droughts will increase in duration, intensity and frequency, according to the projections.
The projections for average rainfall overall remain uncertain. However, rising temperatures will have a big impact even if rainfall remains more or less the same. The increased temperatures will cause a decrease in the snowpack and earlier spring runoff, while also increasing evaporation from soils and plants. This will reduce water storage and increase the length of the fire season. The region’s fire season used to start in June and last until the monsoon arrives in July. Now it often starts in April and may last until August if the monsoon’s late and weak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!