To better serve members, Club USA Health & Fitness has made a major change in its hours of operation.
The fitness club, owned by Nanette and Gordon Whiting, at 113 W. Main St. Suite B in Sawmill Crossing, is now open 24 hours.
The club used to open at 5 a.m., but found that was not early enough for some members.
“We had people waiting for us to open. So, quite a few people wanted us to open earlier and others wanted us to stay open later,” said administrative assistant Amanda Contreras.
The change in hours, which took effect July 22, also benefits employees. Employees are on the premises from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, working in two shifts. With the old hours, there were three shifts.
“It’s easier getting off at 6 instead of 9,” Contreras said. “We get to have dinner with our families.”
She said they trust members to adhere to the rules when employees aren’t there. Members must swipe their membership card to gain access to the gym after hours. There are also security cameras to monitor activity.
“Members are very responsible,” Contreras said. “Our members are very nice and, at first, there were members holding the door open for others. They were just being friendly.”
Club USA also holds classes after hours including tai chi. The business features a selection of weights and fitness machines.
They also re-painted the interior at about the same time they installed the new door that allows members to gain access after hours.
For more information, such as membership options and class schedules, call 928-474-2582 or visit clubusapayson.com.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
