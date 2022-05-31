The Payson school board recently got its first look at an ambitious plan to boost athletic programs at the high school and middle school, while connecting those programs to town recreation programs and community sports clubs.
The district spends some $552,000 annually on athletics, which this year involved about 740 students at the high school and middle school, according to the presentation by District Athletic Director Ryan Scherling and Rim Country Middle School Athletics Coordinator Jake Swartwood. That doesn’t include the physical education programs — just the team sports.
The district has added new sports, bolstered the connections between the high school and middle school and expanded partnerships with the town and clubs, said Scherling.
As a result, the district expects an increase in student participation in the upcoming school years. The plan calls for an increase from 421 this year to 523 next year at the high school — a 25% jump. The middle school anticipates a jump from 346 to 542, a 57% increase.
The board didn’t adopt the plan, but expressed strong support. The board also approved a request to add an office technician position at the high school to handle all the paperwork for the expanding athletic programs.
Spending on and participation in the sports program dwarfs all the other extracurricular activities combined, with far less money in total teacher stipends going to the music, drama, business, agriculture and other programs that involve lots of out-of-classroom work by teachers and advisers. The district has more students on after-school sports teams than in its career and technical education programs or any other extracurricular activity.
Studies show that sports — and a wide range of other extracurricular programs — increase graduation rates as well as test scores for most students who participate. Moreover, Friday night football and other sports remain a major connection between the community and the schools.
The district sponsors a long list of team sports, including cross-country, football, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys basketball, girls basketball, swim, volleyball, wresting, cheer, softball, golf, track. This year, it launched a beach volleyball program. The district also has a middle school archery program.
The district has good participation and strong community support — both when it comes to donations through Credit for Kids and attendance at games. However, the district’s teams have remained mostly in the middle of the pack when it comes to state competitions — rarely winning championships or beating the top schools in the division — especially Snowflake.
“We’re at the middle of the pack, but a long way from Snowflake,” said Swartwood.
Scherling hopes to both increase participation and build a winning program. That’s why he has pushed to integrate all these programs more effectively in the two seasons he’s been with the district. That means giving the head coach at the high school for each sport more authority over the junior varsity and middle school programs — turning them into well-coordinated feeder and training programs for the high school varsity programs.
He also hopes to build an “elite” program, not only on the playing field, but academically, emotionally and socially.
“Striving to be elite takes a tremendous amount of commitment from all including, student-athletes, coaches, parents, teachers, staff, governing board, the community and alumni.”
For starters, the district has forged a stronger relationship with the Payson town recreation programs and club programs, especially in sports like soccer. That partnership helped boost participation in soccer programs on and off campus from 220 last year to 430 kids this year, said Swartwood.
Swartwood said the links between the middle school and the high school as well as the off-campus recreation programs can effectively turn four-year high school programs into seven-year programs, which will not only recruit top coaches but make the district a powerhouse regionally. The plan also calls for an increase in the number of training camps during the summer months.
“Retention is huge,” both of student-athletes and coaches at all levels, said Swartwood. “Think of it as a seven-year program, not a four-year program. This will make us much more competitive in many sports.”
Scherling said the athletic program has also focused on improving student academic performance by not letting students play if they’re not completing school work and failing tests — giving them a powerful incentive to keep their grades up.
The presentation included a tally of the grade point averages in each sport. The athletes in the girls sports had the highest average GPA, with a 4.0 being straight A’s, 3.0 for a B average and 2.0 for a C average. Beach volleyball, girls soccer and girls basketball had average GPAs above 3.66. Cross-country was next with 3.58, followed by two more girls sports — softball (3.32) and volleyball (3.25). The average was around 3.0 for boys basketball, boys soccer, golf, cheer and baseball. It dipped just below a B average for football and wrestling.
All of this costs money, with a big anticipated increase next year.
Total spending on the athletics program came to $551,838 this year — about $400,000 of that spent at the high school. The plan calls for an increase in total spending to $626,000 in the upcoming school year, with $550,000 of that at the high school. If approved, this would represent a 14% increase.
Stipends for the coaches represent the biggest cost — $160,000 this year, rising to $223,000 next year — a whopping 40% increase. But that increase will mostly fund new coaching positions for the feeder programs, including the JV teams at the high school and the programs at the middle school. In fact, many of the individual coaching stipends would go down by a couple hundred dollars to help fund the new positions.
The proposed budget also includes $185,000 for equipment, supplies and uniforms. That includes an investment in new uniforms so that the middle school athletes will no longer have to rely on the worn out, oversized uniforms handed down from the high school teams.
Transportation remains another big cost — some $56,000 to get the teams to competitions and tournaments.
The district also kicks in $45,000 to pay officials at games and $8,000 to cover the cost of substitutes when teacher/coaches are away from their classrooms.
The bulk of the money comes from the district’s general fund. However, the district also charges some $57,000 in gate fees — mostly at the high school. The families also pay a hefty fee for each student who participates in sports — but that covers only a fraction of the full cost of the program. The fees come to $200 for the first sport, $50 for the second sport — and a maximum of $400 per family.
“We’ve gone from raising all of our own money, to having the district support,” said Swartwood, the former head coach for the high school football team. “We want to be a destination program for coaches to come to. It’s a pretty exciting place to coach. This makes us stand out from the schools we’re competing in.”
Most studies suggest that an hour a day of physical activity boosts grades, test scores, cognitive skills and attitudes, according to an analysis of 50 studies by the federal Centers for Disease Control. About half of the studies showed a clear association, but about 48% showed no consistent link. Only 1.5% of the studies showed a negative link. But those studies involved physical activity at recess and physical education classes, not just school sports.
The 19 studies focused on extracurricular sports, all documented one or more positive associations.
The CDC concluded, “there is substantial evidence that physical activity can help improve academic achievement, including grades and standardized test scores. Physical activity can have an impact on cognitive skills and attitudes and academic behavior, all of which are important components of improved academic performance. These include enhanced concentration and attention, as well as improved classroom behavior. Increasing or maintaining time dedicated to physical education may help, and does not appear to adversely impact academic performance.”
Other studies have found that participation in athletics increases graduation rates as well as boosting standardized test scores, according to a survey of research by Daniel Bowen and Jay Greene at the University of Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!