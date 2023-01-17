Eastern Arizona College-Payson continues to build up its medical training and certification programs – which means it’s scrambling for instructors.

The GCC District board this week adjusted the budget to provide an extra $11,000 to hire a part-time instructor for a new program that provides a certification for a medical technician who can dispense medicine.

