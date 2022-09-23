Front row: Angela Hiatt, Ashley Lynn Blanco, Jayd Westberg, Evelyn L. Guevara, Julita Mae Uloa, Itzel Acedo Quinonez, Janna Dominique Blaaw, Erik Leon, Judy Lynn Clark. Back row: Missy M. Kindrick, Susan K. Foster, Heather A. Yung, Ryan Joseph Ricke, John Tristen Cline, Bailee Christine Taylor and Cody Rose Nickerson.
The community college saw a 37% decrease in student enrollment from 2018 to 2021 when they went from 4,804 students to 2,893.
Gila Community College has recovered most of the enrollment it lost in the depths of the pandemic — but remains far below its 2018 tally, the board learned last week.
The college had 4,804 students in 2018. Most of them were part-time. But if you figure each 12 units accounts for one full-time student — the district tallied 723 full-time equivalent students.
Those numbers fell off the cliff during the pandemic, when the district canceled many classes and shifted the rest to online courses.
The enrollment bottomed out at 2,893 students — or 473 full-time equivalents in the fall of 2021.
That’s a huge 37% decline from 2018 to 2021 in the number of full-time equivalent students.
This fall, the college reported a 7% increase.
However, that still leaves the full-time equivalent enrollment down by about a third from its peak.
The dwindling enrollment promises to complicate the college’s quest for independence.
Currently, GCC relies on Eastern Arizona College in Safford for its credentials and most of its staffing. The local provisional college district pays out the bulk of the money it raises from local property taxes and fees to EAC, which pays most of the staff.
The Gila Community College provisional college district has for years fitfully vowed to pursue its own credential and independence from EAC — but the effort has never penciled out. The state years ago agreed to provide equalization funding to some rural community college districts, intended to make up for low property tax values in rural communities. However, state lawmakers slammed the door on additional “equalization” funding for new districts before Gila County sought to establish a college district.
As a result, the small rural district would get much less state funding than EAC receives if it goes it alone. That makes enrollment critical to the district’s financial prospects going forward.
The college had spent years painstakingly building up enrollment before the numbers decline in 2018 — just ahead of the pandemic.
The provisional college district has launched an array of new programs it hopes will build enrollment going forward.
One critical effort involves a dual-credit enrollment program with high schools, giving students a chance to earn college credits for advanced classes while still in high school. The MHA Foundation in Payson covers the tuition cost for the high school students.
The college has also expanded its training program for nurses and other programs to give students professional training and valuable certificates.
However, retirees taking enrichment classes and paying reduced tuition rates remain the mainstay of the Payson campus. That made the college vulnerable to the big enrollment drop during the pandemic. Seniors faced a much greater risk of serious illness from COVID, making many reluctant to return to classes. Moreover, many found online classes less satisfying — so the college’s enrollment plunged.
Enrollment is typically less in the spring semester than in the fall semester — so numbers could dip again in January.
“I thought enrollment would increase back to more normal than I think it has,” said board President Jan Brocker at last week’s Wednesday meeting.
Eastern Arizona College Dean of Instruction Phil McBride said the district should see an increase in enrollment soon with the resumption of a construction arts program for men in the Globe prison — as well as other certificate and job training programs in southern Gila County.
“We did lose the prisons for a while — but that’s coming back up. We’re hoping it will come back up.”
“Hopefully, we’ll see that upward trend,” said Brocker.
