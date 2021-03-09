Some people play checkers as they wait for Sheila Boggess to prepare their biscuits and gravy.
Or deli sandwiches and subs.
Or pizza.
It’s the small-town charm Sheila and her husband Wiley were looking for when they bought Jakes Corner Store and reopened it on Jan. 4.
“I love small towns and this is great,” Sheila said. “This community has been so supportive. I’ve met so many wonderful people here. To have the backing of the community is great. I’ve never met such hard-working people in my life.”
Wiley also loves to cook when he’s not working on a construction project. The store and construction business are both under the R3S Ventures LLC umbrella.
“It stands four our three sons because we have three boys ages 21, 19 and 17,” Sheila said. “My husband’s always been in construction, and I’ve always been in sales.
“My husband and the boys have always worked as a construction team. They all help their dad.”
Customers can eat their food at a table inside the store or get it to go.
Jakes Corner Store also offers fuel, lottery, a gift shop, groceries, tobacco products, great jerky, snacks, ice cream, beer and wine, camping and fishing supplies, bait, firewood, Tonto passes, restrooms and above all, friendly service.
Married for 22 years, Sheila and Wiley Boggess were born and raised in Ohio. They moved to Arizona in 2003 after the bottom fell out of the economy in Ohio.
“When the economy took a dive, we decided to come out here,” Sheila said. “We lived in the Valley but city life was not our cup of tea. We saw an article in the paper about this area and we came up here and fell in love with it.”
They moved to Christopher Creek, where they’ve spent the past 17 years.
They leased and operated Sheila’s Creekside Steakhouse for three years between 2014-17.
They managed Elk Haven Cabins in Christopher Creek from 2017 until this past December.
“When it sold, we decided to go off on our own again,” Sheila said.
She’s part of fundraising efforts as a member of the Christopher Kohl’s Fire Board.
“We do all the fundraising,” she said. “It’s been a great way to help the community out and I plan to do the same thing here with the Tonto Basin Fire Department.”
They both believe in being active members of the community. And it didn’t take her long to make friends in the Jakes Corner area. Lucille Aragon and her fiance Matt Roberson own Jakes Corner Bar and Grill next door.
“We are going to make such a great team,” Sheila said of her and Lucille. “We get along great. I’m looking forward to working with her. It’s so important for me to get along with other business owners in the area. When I met her, that’s what really sold me on this plan. We bounce ideas off of each other.”
Jakes Corner Store is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call 928-474-4675 or like their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!