Alma Smith didn’t know how her business would fare when she opened Consign Your Design in 2019.
She figured her clothing store at 706 N. Beeline Highway in the Swiss Village could do well.
She was right.
That’s why she expanded her store by renting the space next door when it became available. The expansion allowed her to spread the wide variety of items out.
“It was organized, but everything was real tight,” Smith said of the original 1,200 square feet of floor space. “I added 900 square feet.”
She needed the extra space for the gently used clothing and fashion items that include Louis Vuitton and Coach purses and so much more from 654 consigners in her shop. She had 15 consigners when she opened.
“There’s something for everybody,” Smith said.
The store features jeans with bling; shirts; sweaters; jackets; dresses; shoes; accessories and more.
Smith pays consigners 40% of the sales price.
“I want to price everything reasonably because I want it to move,” said Smith. “The basic price point is around $8.50.
Items stay in the store for no more than two months.
“After 60 days I don’t want to own it, I want the consigner to make their money from it,” Smith said.
Smith was born and raised in Arizona. She worked as a district manager for a women’s clothing company that was based in Brooklyn, N.Y.
But she grew tired of all the traveling the job entailed.
“I opened all the stores in Arizona and New Mexico and at one point I had Arizona, Utah and New Mexico,” she said. “After 15 years of traveling, I was just done.”
She lived in Florence and she and her fiancé before buying a second home in Pine. Amos Smith joined the Gila Country Sheriff’s Department and the couple moved to Pine full-time.
She has five grown children from a previous marriage. She was divorced for 24 years before getting remarried just weeks before she opened the store.
“We rented the space in February, got marred in March, then started construction and opened in May. My honeymoon was in here scraping floors.”
But that’s fine because the store is a labor of love.
“This is my retirement,” Smith said. “I’ll be doing this until I take my last breath. This definitely is not a job for me. This is what I enjoy doing.”
Consign Your Design is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Smith had been closed on Mondays until recently.
“I’m glad you’re open,” said a Monday shopper. “I went to another store, and it was closed.”
