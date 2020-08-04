Cindy and Jerry Diehl can frame anything you bring to them at Cornerstone Frames from pictures to memorabilia.
“We’ve done pictures, posters, oil paintings, needlework and we’ve mounted sports jerseys,” Cindy said. “We even mounted an authentic Indian dress in a big shadow box, which is a deeper frame or display case.
“That was the most unique thing we’ve done. It was probably at least 100 years old.”
They bought the Payson custom framing business from Norm Liesener in January 2019.
“We were friends with Norm and (his wife) Marcia and he wanted to retire and approached us,” Cindy said. “My husband is a woodworker — it’s a hobby, and it seemed like a good fit.”
They run Cornerstone Frames out of their home at 203 N. Fawn Drive in Payson.
“The business is in a detached garage and we’re not always in there, so call for an appointment,” Cindy said.
Call them Monday-Saturday at 480-363-6266 or 602-738-6300 or visit cornerstoneframes.com for more information.
They can frame any photo, painting, drawing, poster and other object in a wide variety of frames.
“It’s a custom framing shop, so we have access to all the supplies from the frames, the matting, the glass, etc.,” Cindy said.
They carry more than 1,250 frame and mat options. Framing materials include wood, metal and barn wood.
“Barn wood is reclaimed wood from a barn,” Cindy said. “It has become popular because we live in the West.”
They offer a variety of glass options from Plexiglas, to regular glass, to anti-glare glass, to conservation glass.
“If someone has something they really need to preserve, conservation glass is basically a big UV protection glass and also sometimes an anti-reflection property so it doesn’t have a glare,” Cindy said. “You can get UV protection, anti-reflection, or both together.”
Cindy greets customers and offers advice, and Jerry does the custom framing.
“I help with decision making as to color and framing choice and Jerry does the hands on work of building it,” she said.
They’ll celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary in November.
They retired and moved to Payson full time from Mesa 15 years ago. They lived in Mesa for 18 years, where Cindy worked as a nurse for an ophthalmology practice and Jerry as a pilot for America West Airlines (now American Airlines).
They met in Southern California in the mid-1960s. Jerry was a mechanic for United Airlines after leaving the Air Force and was working on getting his pilot ratings, and Cindy was a dental assistant in New York who flew there for a vacation.
“It was a few years before I went back to school to get my nursing license,” she said. “I went out for a vacation and there was an airline strike and I couldn’t get back and I decided to stay. It was serendipitous. We lived at the same apartment complex and met at a party there.”
They moved to Amarillo, Texas, then to Mesa in 1987.
They have a son who lives in Tempe and a daughter who lives in Park City, Utah, and two grandchildren.
They came to Payson to escape the heat, originally moving to Chaparral Pines because Jerry was a golfer before they moved into their current home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!