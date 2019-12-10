In the story, “Human calculator amazes JRE,” that ran in the Nov. 29 Roundup, it stated that Scott Flansburg donated a guitar to the Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter fundraiser. Pete and Judy Kennedy donated the guitar, made by their son, Michael, of Indian Hill Guitars. Flansburg donated one of his Human Calculator performances to the auction winner. The Roundup apologizes for this error.
