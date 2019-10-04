West Main Street is closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 from Rim Country Flowers to 703 W. Main St. The road will reopen at 6:30 p.m. to accommodate a sock hop benefit event at the Payson Senior Center.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- New sign on Main Street
- Town proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Payson Community Kids benefits from food program
- Gila County suffers shocking rates of domestic violence
- Fire trucks vs. Proposition 402
- Payson’s Community Garden’s abundant year
- Chamber speaker tells members to find their superpower
- SLE offers free wood cutting permits on its land
- First responders hone skills
- Payson Inter-Agency meeting
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!