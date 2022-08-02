Ever had a hankering to herd wolves?
Now’s your chance.
The Eastern Arizona Counties Organization has chipped in $25,000 to the Range Rider program designed to protect cattle from reintroduced packs of Mexican gray wolves in Arizona and New Mexico.
The Ranger Riders climb into the saddle in areas where the wolves have killed cattle, hoping to make sure the wolves don’t get a taste for cattle.
The Ranger Riders have had some success in the past couple of years with reducing the number of cattle killed by wolves in the sprawling reintroduction area that includes much of southern Apache and Navajo counties and an adjoining chunk of New Mexico.
Cattle deaths peaked at 196 in 2019 in the Mexican gray wolf reintroduction area. Since the launch of the Range Rider program, livestock kills have fallen to 138 — which represents a 30% decrease.
“The Arizona Game and Fish Department and its conservation partners are grateful to the ECO for their support of the Range Rider Program,” said Jim deVos, AZGFD Mexican wolf coordinator. “One of the key activities the department is engaged in is reducing depredations on livestock in the wolf recovery area. Based on the number of documented depredations since 2019 when the program was initiated, we have seen a decline in depredations which is attributed to the Range Rider Program.”
“ECO is pleased to provide this funding to AZGFD,” said Jason Whiting, ECO chair. “Depredations peaked in 2019 when the Range Rider Program was initiated by the department and other cooperators. It is important to note that funding for the Range Rider Program comes from modest county budgets, but the ECO believes that putting what we can into on-the-ground wolf-depredation avoidance is vital to reaching a balance between the ESA goal of recovery and the costs to Arizona ranchers.”
Richard Lunt, ECO vice chair, has been actively involved in wolf depredation prevention management. “Even with an increasing Mexican wolf population since 2019, documented depredations have declined by nearly 40 head of livestock. This represents money well spent by ECO to help promote balance between livestock production and wolf recovery,” he said.
deVos said the deployment of range riders starting in 2019 coincides with a decline in wolf kills of cattle.
In 2019, the two range riders spent 213 days in the field. There were 19 wolves that were chased off near cattle herds. They also moved diversionary food caches away from areas being grazed by cattle at least 89 times and, in 14 cases, moved livestock carcasses away from active grazing areas. They also helped deploy fencing.
In 2021, range riders spent 135 days in the field and “hazed” wolves away from cattle 126 times. Most of the wolves have radio collars, which makes it easier for the range riders to track their movements — and respond when they’re getting close to herds. In 2021, the riders also relocated 14 livestock carcasses and worked with 20 different ranchers on 22 different allotments.
The range riders can also fire explosive shells to spook the wolves — or even rubber bullets if the wolves persist.
“It is difficult to quantify the impact of range riding on the number of wolf depredations, for there are several factors that could affect this relationship; however, this figure certainly seems to support the importance of range riding in reducing depredations. Looking at 2019, this is the year that had the highest number of depredations, which caused the agencies to evaluate the reasons for such a large increase in depredations. One of the outcomes of this evaluation was the need to evaluate the concept of range riders as other states had observed benefits from this program.”
The Arizona Livestock Loss Board and the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization in the past three years have provided $85,000 to cover the costs of the Range Rider Program.
“Without this financial assistance, the program would not be as robust as it is now.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also has a program partially supported by donations to pay lease holding ranchers the cost of cattle lost to confirmed wolf kills.
Most ranchers in the region remain critical of the long-running effort to return Mexican gray wolves to the wild. They maintain wolf kills remain a threat and the federal programs don’t cover their losses. The drought has made the situation even more difficult, reducing the deer and elk populations as well as the number of cattle the ranchers are allowed to graze on public lands. That has in turn reduced the prey base for the wolves — making them even more likely to prey on cattle, say ranchers.
Ranchers can deploy other measures to reduce losses by wolves.
Studies suggest that protecting newborn calves in fenced enclosures for a period can significantly reduce wolf kills, since the wolves target the young calves.
Moreover, ranchers have experimented with guard dogs, guard burros, noise makers that react to the radio signal from the wolf’s collar.
“A relatively new set of tools is using guard dogs and burros,” said deVos. “The assumption is that the guard animals have protective instincts that can help reduce depredations. Guard dogs have been around for a while and are not widely utilized but seem to have potential in some settings. Burros are a fairly recent wrench in the toolbox and are being tried in Colorado.”
The range riders may also set up electric fencing near the herds, outfitted with small flags that flap in the wind. The fences give the wolves a shock — effectively conditioning them to avoid even non-electric fences adorned with the flags.
The known wolf population in the recovery area has increased from 131 in 2018 to 196 in 2021 — a 49% increase. In that same period, confirmed livestock kills by the wolves have increased from 114 to 138 — a 21% increase.
However, once Game and Fish launched the Range Rider Program in 2019, the number of livestock kills declined — even though wolf numbers continued to increase.
The Eastern Arizona Counties Organization includes representatives of Apache, Navajo, Greenlee, Graham, Gila and Cochise counties.
deVos said the wildlife management agencies strive to collaborate with ranchers.
“The Department is using what we call a ‘rapid response’ approach,” he said. “This is where collaboration is essential. The longer a wolf or wolves are depredating in an area, it becomes more difficult to reduce depredations as they become anchored to an area due to food availability.
“If Department staff get a quick call from a permittee, we are often able to respond in quick order and begin to convince wolves that elk are a safer choice to dine on than beef.”
(1) comment
