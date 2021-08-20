Gila County will have its hands full keeping up with the new rules on elections, according to a report by the Arizona Association of Counties.
The legislature adopted a host of new election provisions on a strictly party-line vote — with much of the enforcement of the new rules falling on county government.
Republicans maintained the new provisions will guard against potential election fraud.
Democrats maintained the measures will merely make it harder to vote in response to a handful of cases of alleged elections fraud.
Nonetheless, county elections departments will likely have to absorb the cost of an array of measures that change the rules for voting by mail and make other changes, said County Supervisors Association head Craig Sullivan at a recent meeting of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors.
Among the elections related changes the county must administer:
• Removes voters from the early voting list if they don’t vote in two elections in a row. Currently, about 80% of Arizona voters vote by mail or turn in their ballots at drop boxes early. Previously, voters remained on the early-voting rolls until they ask to be removed. The new rules require county elections officials to send a letter to anyone on the early voting list who hasn’t voted in two consecutive cycles. The voter then has 90 days to respond before they’re removed from the rolls.
• HB 2569 prohibits any private funding of elections. The measure stems from donations to state and county election departments in 2020 to help them cope with the extra costs imposed by the pandemic. Ironically, the state senate’s controversial audit of votes cast in Maricopa County is mostly funded by a reported $5 million in private donations.
• SB 1003 requires that any mail-in ballot that’s not signed on the envelop must be “cured” by 7 p.m. on election day — which means the county elections department must contact the voter to confirm that the ballot is theirs. Previously, the law gave the elections department five days after the election to check with voters who hadn’t legibly signed their ballot.
Other election law changes counties will have to administer enacted this year include:
SB 1002 — early voting envelopes; party affiliation (Ugenti-Rita)
SB 1003 — early voting; signature required; notice (Ugenti-Rita)
SB 1492 — election law amendments (Shope)
SB 1497 — ballot measures; proposition 105; disclosure (Ugenti-Rita)
SB 1530 — early ballots; instructions; undeliverable (Mesnard)
HB 2054 — voter registration database; death records (Kaiser)
HB 2307 — voting equipment; over vote notice (Kavanagh)
HB 2308 — recall petitions and elections; revisions (Kavanagh)
HB 2359 — election equipment; access; locks (Kavanagh)
HB 2364 — election pamphlet submittals; identification required (Kavanagh)
(4) comments
Gila County is still breaking Arizona State Law, by allowing polling places to be located in churches, which goes against Arizona Revised Statues, and the State Constitution.
This is misinformation.
This may be a pain for us, but if it helps reduce the voting corruption and Maricopa and Pinal counties, it will well be worth it. The preliminary result of the audit shows a very large amount of fraudulent ballots and ballot processing in Maricopa County. And the Maricopa Country Board of Supervisors is desperate to block the audit progress.
And Cyber Ninjas and the Republican Senate are desperate to block their audit procedures and counting methods, as well as the "audit" private funding sources. The preliminary results shows the majority of the funding by groups backing Trump and there was NO significant amount of fraudulent votes.....🙄
