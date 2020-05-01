Pennies from heaven.
Well, not pennies.
And technically it’s the Forest Service.
But school districts can use any spare change they can scare up these days, locked down for the pandemic and waiting for state budgets to come crashing down.
Long after school districts had adopted their budgets, Congress finally doled out money from grazing, mining and timber leases to struggling rural counties — with most of that money going to rural school districts.
Gila County will get $1.1 million, with $240,000 going to the Payson Unified School District. The Forest Service owns 56% of the land in Gila County, which sharply limits the property tax base for schools. That works out to 68 cents per acre.
Apache County will get $600,000. Reservation land accounts for 68% of land ownership in the county and much of the rest is federally owned. The payment works out to $1.22 per acre.
Navajo County will get $834,000, with only 18% of its land in private hands. The Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management own 27% and most of the rest is reservation land. The forest fee payments in Navajo County work out to $1.71 per acre.
Overall, the Forest Service provided $215 million to 742 counties in 41 states for roads, schools and other county programs. Arizona will get $9.2 million. The money represents about 25% of what the Forest Service collects in sales, leases, fees and other sources. The pay-out has declined steadily since 1980, as timber sales have dwindled. Congress has reauthorized payments in fits and starts in the last decade, with counties and schools never knowing when the payments will finally dry up.
Congress recently authorized payments for 2019 and 2020.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week authorized distribution of the $762,000 it controls, with $25,000 going to roads, $46,000 going to emergency management firewise programs and $762,000 going to schools.
Each school district will get a payment based on enrollment.
The Payson school district in Gila County will get $240,000. The district has treated the forest fees money as something of a slush fund in the past. Due to the ongoing uncertainty, the district generally doesn’t spend the money until sometime in the year after receiving it.
The federally funded slush fund for most districts should come in handy this year, with the state predicting its $1 billion surplus will turn into a $500 million deficit, due to soaring unemployment and business shutdowns. The state has all but eliminated its income tax, which means it depends heavily on the volatile sales tax. During the 2008 recession, a much less drastic decline in sales and employment resulted in a one-third decline in state revenues. That resulted in the deepest cuts in education in the nation. A decade later, on the brink of the pandemic, schools still haven’t fully recovered the lost funding.
The hastily adopted state budget this year included the last installment of a three-year, 20% teacher pay raise, but canceled most alternative spending plans after the projected impact of the pandemic came out.
School officials have already spent weeks working on their budgets for the fiscal year that starts in June, but continue to operate in a fog of uncertainty. They’re operating mostly online through the end of the semester in May and hope to reopen in the fall.
In the meantime, they’re welcoming the bright shiny sparkle of some federal pennies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!