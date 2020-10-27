Gila County Health & Emergency Management Department is moving, but not far from its current location in Payson.
Employees are moving into a 3,000 square foot building at 100 W. Main St., next to the sheriff’s office. The current location at 107 W. Frontier St. is about 2,000 square feet of space.
Paula Horn, the Gila County deputy director for Health and Emergency Management, said that building is more than 100 years old and they’ve operated out of it for approximately 50 years.
“This moment has been a very long time coming,” Horn said.
The new space formerly housed NAPA Auto Parts. Horn said they hope to provide services at the new location on Nov. 16, but COVID-19 makes that date tentative.
“We’re hoping to be in the new building by then, but it’s hard to say because it’s hard to buy things like desks and office equipment because with COVID-19 everybody’s working from home,” she said.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Horn was there along with others including Gila County Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Gila County Manager James Menlove, Gila County Assistant Manager Homero Vela and Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
“The new facility will allow us to provide great customer service in a new efficient and beautiful building,” Horn said. “Reaching a major goal like this can only be achieved through incredible teamwork.”
Vela marveled at the transformation of the building.
“When I first walked into this building, it needed a new floor and a new roof and a lot of things,” Vela said. “Through the efforts of (designer) Caryn (Paige) and (facilities management director) Bob Hickman, who was with me on that day, a vision was created that satisfied everything that the health department wanted.”
Vela praised the work by all involved.
Horn said the proposed cost of the project was approximately $280,000. They received a grant of $139,695 from the Arizona Department of Health Services Women, Infant and Children (WIC).
“They’re a big part of the services we offer to the Payson residents,” Horn said.
Vela said most of the cost for the remodel went to Payson subcontractors.
“When somebody thinks about building this building and they see the county here, they might think that the county does the entire building, but that’s not true,” Vela said. “The majority of the money that was spent went to the subcontractors of the Payson area. Over $200,000 was granted as contracts to the folks that make a living out here in Payson. So the majority of the money, I would say 80% of it was spent directly on contractors here in the area. So that’s another plus for a building like this.”
Horn thanked the following members of the Gila County Facilities Department for their work on the project: Mark Warden, Chris Romiti, Bob Hickman, Brittnia Morrissey, Khristina Knox, Jerry Moore, Don Riggins (retired), Perry Wyrick, George Noblia, Chuck Spalink, Larry Dooly, Justin McClelland, Ian Iott, Robert Mathews, David Dumler, Joseph Gonzales and designer Caryn Paige.
