County offices in Payson that housed several service providers recently had an appointment with heavy equipment.
The county’s Payson offices housing the Health and Emergency Management Department, Community Action Program, and the UA Cooperative Extension Service were demolished recently. The work is the first physical step in making way for a multi-million dollar construction project on a new county complex to serve the Rim Country.
The new 11,000-square-foot multipurpose complex is to be built near the crossroads of Colcord and Frontier streets, just north of the existing Gila County Court facility. It will house offices for elected officials and a new Board of Supervisors meeting room with state-of-the-art audio and video streaming capacity in order to improve connectivity for meetings that are increasingly live streamed and broadcast on YouTube. It will also double as a courtroom, so Superior Court trials can happen in Payson. Construction is likely to begin in December or January.
As for the displaced services — health and emergency management moved into a new, permanent home at 110 W. Main St., (the old NAPA building) and the other two temporarily relocated to the Twins Pines Plaza, 512 S. Beeline Highway.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement Sept. 15 with Twin Pines, LLC. The lease runs from Sept. 15, 2020 through Sept. 14, 2022 and is for $2,663 per month.
Presenting the lease agreement to the BOS, finance director Mary Springer said, “Staff researched rental properties that were accessible for clients and the Twin Pines Plaza provided the best temporary location for CAP and Cooperative Extension.”
“This is turn-key space that is clean and comfortable. It is much nicer than other places we looked at that wanted more rent,” said James Menlove, county manager.
CAP has a grand opening planned for its new home from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 20. Located next to Mike’s Fish and Chips, the festivities feature light refreshments as well as a chance to look around and learn about the services available. Social distancing practices and masking is requested.
