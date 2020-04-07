April’s usual income tax filing deadline has been postponed to July 15 as an economic relief measure the federal government approved for taxpayers.
Residents who haven’t already completed their tax returns, and earn less than $55,000, can save more through a free tax preparation program.
The Gila County Community Action Program’s income tax assistance team completed 758 income tax returns last year. They helped 431 people in the Payson and Rim Country region, 249 in Globe-Miami with another 78 in Hayden.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) helped secure refunds totaling $1.1 million — and since the service is free, that also saved low-income taxpayers more than $265,000 they would otherwise have paid in tax preparation fees — money to use for groceries, car payments and utility bills.
Office limitations required this month to reduce transmission of COVID-19 haven’t canceled the VITA program, but instead of meeting in person and one-on-one with a VITA volunteer, income tax documents may be dropped off at the Community Action Program offices — and you’ll be notified when your tax return has been completed and is available for pickup.
Want to know more about VITA, ask if you qualify for the free service, or drop off your forms for tax preparation? Call the Gila County Community Action Program at 928-474-7192 or 928-425-7631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!