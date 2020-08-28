Gila County still can’t meet the state’s benchmarks showing it’s safe to reopen schools.
But at least things have improved in the past few weeks.
Faced with the still bleak numbers, the Payson school board continues to offer only distance learning classes until at least Oct. 12, in hopes the spread of the virus will slow by then.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said if the numbers do suddenly improve, it’s possible the school board will revisit the decision not to reopen for in-person classes before Oct. 12. However, the last thing the district wants to do is reopen only to shut down again should two or more students and faculty test positive.
She said the county health department has warned that should the district reopen for in-person classes, school sites will have to shut down again if two people on campus test positive. The entire district would have to shut down if two, unconnected people on two of the five campuses test positive.
So here’s how Gila County measures up as of the end of last week. Please note, the numbers reported on the state’s website are about two weeks old already, due to the lag in test reporting.
Hospital visits
The benchmark calls for two weeks with COVID-19 symptoms accounting for fewer than 10% of hospital visits:
Gila County qualifies. On June 28, COIVD-19 accounted for about 17% of hospital admissions and ER visits. That declined to 5.3% for the week of July 26 and 2.4% for the week of Aug. 2.
Statewide, COVID-19 accounted for 2% of hospital visits for the week of Aug. 2.
Positive tests
The benchmark calls for two consecutive weeks in which the percentage of positive tests remains below 7%.
The percentage of positive tests in Gila County peaked at 18% for the week of July 19. It dropped to 13% the week of July 26 and to 8.7% the week of Aug. 2.
Gibson said that given the current trend, we could well drop below 5% in another two weeks. If so, that could clear the way for schools reopening even before Oct. 12, she said.
Statewide, the percentage of positive cases went from 20% the week of June 28, to 8.2% for the week of Aug. 2.
That puts Gila County just above the state average.
Decline in cases
This benchmark has two parts. First, we need to see a week-to-week decline. Second, the number of new cases should drop below 100 per 100,000.
Gila County peaked at 236 cases per 100,000 cases the week of July 19. The county dropped to 208/100,000 the next week and to 138/100,000 the week of Aug. 2. That’s a big improvement over three weeks — but still does not meet the 100/100,000 standard.
Statewide, the new cases dropped from 265/100,000 for the week of July 19 to 134/100,000 for the week of Aug. 2. That puts us at right about the statewide average.
State COVID records
Of course, the benchmarks just offer a guess on whether the virus is under control in a given community. Tracking the virus has proven frustrating. Partly because perhaps one-third of the people infected have few or no symptoms. They never get tested. Most never even realize they’re infected. But they can still spread the virus.
Moreover, the testing system still remains fragmented and full of holes. Nationally, the number of tests administered has declined in recent weeks. However, testing never came close to the levels recommended by epidemiologists — especially after they realized people without symptoms likely play a key role in spreading the virus. The gradual decline in testing has left many people waiting a week or more for their results, which makes the tests almost useless when it comes to slowing the spread of the disease.
The Arizona Republic reported recently that the state’s official numbers on tests and the percentage of positive tests leaves many cases out of the calculation.
State health officials revealed that perhaps a quarter of the positive tests don’t actually go into the calculation of the percent positive rate.
Perhaps one in four of the test results from labs and county health departments arrive at the state health department via fax. The state doesn’t have the manpower to tally all those faxed-in results. So when it comes to calculating the percentage of positive tests, the state only uses the results sent in electronically, Republic reporters Alison Steinbach and Maria Polletta reported on Aug. 17.
Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, told the Republic “by excluding the non-electronically reported results, they avoid artificially inflating the percent positive figures. But they also don’t get the full picture, because they are throwing away so many of the lab results.”
Those kinds of reporting glitches have plagued the nation’s response to COVID-19 from the start. The nation lacks a single public health reporting system, but instead relies on the 3,000 county health departments nationwide to report diseases reported to them by doctors — often through fax machines. Those counties are required to report key data to the federal Centers for Disease Control, but the patchwork of systems and data collection produces inconsistent and incomplete results.
The CDC has launched a major effort to systematize the public health reporting system nationwide, including trying to stop receiving faxed reports in favor of a comprehensive electronic data-tracking system.
However, the Trump administration compounded the confusion several weeks ago by directing hospitals to report data to a private, federal contractor rather than to the federal CDC. Critics have raised questions about whether the data will remain publicly available, especially in light to the political furor that has surrounded testing.
In the meantime, school officials must go by the state data when it comes to deciding when it is safe to reopen for in-person classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!