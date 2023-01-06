The surge in new COVID cases in Gila County has finally ebbed, although the hospitalization rate is still rising steeply among those over 65.
Gila County has reported four cases a day — which is a 77% decrease from two weeks ago.
The increase was driven mostly by the spread of new Omicron variants, which proved much more adept at infecting both people who have recovered from an earlier infection and people who have been fully vaccinated.
Moreover, flu and RSV cases also appear to be dropping — although the state’s tracking numbers lag several weeks behind the present.
The county’s rate of new COVID infections is now 8 per 100,000 — compared to a national average of 18 and a statewide rate of 10. A couple of weeks ago, Gila County had one of the highest infection rates in the country.
Although the new Omicron variants are better at reinfecting people and evading the protection of the vaccine — the vaccine and booster shots still greatly reduce the odds of both infection and serious illness. However, so few people have gotten the Omicron-targeted booster shots that the virus continues to circulate freely. Only 61% of the residents of Gila County have been fully vaccinated — and far fewer have gotten the latest booster shot.
In Gila County, 16% of the tests have come back positive in the past two weeks. However, that figure doesn’t mean nearly as much as it did a year ago — when testing was widespread. Currently, a lot of people with symptoms test themselves at home — and may not show up in the official numbers.
Fortunately, the hospitalization rate in Gila County has fallen along with the infection rate — down 36% as a daily average for the past two weeks. Gila County’s death rate has even slipped below the statewide average — after months of remaining well above the statewide rate, according to figures compiled by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Arizona’s still reporting 710 new COVID cases and 21 added deaths each day.
Moreover, the new variants remain very dangerous for the elderly — especially for those with certain pre-existing medical conditions. People in their 50s have a hospitalization rate of just 4 per 100,000 with COVID. Younger people have an even lower rate — including 1.3 for those 12 to 29 and just 0.6 per 100,000 for children. However, those over 70 have a rate of 17 per 100,000 and those 60-69 a rate of 6.7.
The worst flu and RSV season in years also appears to be moderating — although the numbers posted on the state Department of Health Services website are from Dec. 18 — before the peak of the holiday travel season.
Flu cases
The Gila County flu cases on Dec. 18 remained much higher than normal — but also much better than at the peak on the week of Dec. 4.
The county reported 48 flu cases in the week of Dec. 18, a 7% increase from the previous week and three times normal for the week. However, the county reported 71 cases the week of Dec. 4 — which was nearly 20 times normal. So far in the current flu season, the county has reported 268 cases.
Almost all the cases in Gila County were either type A or type B, which means the current flu shot should provide pretty good protection. Even in a year when the vaccine closely matches the strain in circulation, the flu shot provides a roughly 60% decrease in the risk of infection and a little higher decrease in the risk of hospitalization.
RSV cases
RSV — a respiratory virus especially dangerous for the elderly and young children — also continues to spread much faster than normal. However, like the flu we seem to have passed the peak.
Gila County reported 12 RSV cases the week of Dec. 18 — a 20% increase from the week before. Normally, we’d have an average of one case for the week. So far this season, Gila County has reported 165 RSV cases. Still, the number of new cases peaked at 46 the week of Nov. 13 — long before the RSV season normally starts. As a five-year average, the virus normally peaks sometime in February.
The huge surge in flu and RSV cases remains something of a mystery — after two years with very few cases. It’s possible all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID also slowed the spread of the flu and RSV, especially school closures. This left many younger people without the normal exposure to the virus — making them more vulnerable when the two respiratory viruses returned with a vengeance with easing of various COVID restrictions.
Doctors urge everyone to get the flu shot, to bring the runaway flu season to a close.
Doctors are also urging people to get the COVID booster shot — even if they’ve recovered from an earlier infection. The booster shot appears to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death roughly 15-fold — although it only reduced the risk of infection about threefold.
World health officials are concerned about a fresh global surge, with China ending most of its once stringent system of mass testing and quarantining. The strict measures had resulted in very low infection rates at a steep economic cost. Unfortunately, China relied on quarantines and shutdowns and failed to get most of the population vaccinated with an effective shot — since it relied on its own, home-grown traditional vaccine. The Sinovac shot proved less effective than the mRNA shots used in most of the rest of the world.
Worldwide, doctors report 225,000 new cases and 500 deaths daily. So far, an estimated 668 million people have been infected and 7 million have died.
