Moisture from monsoon rains helped crews battling wildfires this weekend in the Roosevelt and Globe areas, but it also came with several flash flood watches.
A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday due to scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rain, outflow winds and lightning.
The lightning-caused Hidden Fire east of Jakes Corner in the Chalk Mountain and Skunk Tank Canyon area has burned 4,605 acres with 2% containment, as of Sunday night. On Saturday, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2 led by Incident Commander John Pierson assumed command of the Hidden Fire.
Officials have set an estimated containment date of Sept. 30.
As of Aug. 28, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office has placed the communities of Brownsville and Jakes Corner in “set” status as the fire is expected to continue growing north, east and west.
Firefighting resources including aircraft have been difficult to obtain due to the number of ongoing fires across the country.
Residents can see smoke from communities along Highway 188 and from Rye, Deer Creek and possibly Young.
Officials on the Hidden Fire are sharing air tankers and helicopters with a neighboring Type 1 Incident Management Team.
Here is a brief fire update for those fires primarily burning in Gila County, including the Meddler (4,452 acres, 100% contained, 7 miles northeast of Roosevelt), Salt (21,670 acres, 71% contained, 2 miles north of the Hwy. 188/288 junction), Griffin (61,377 acres, 77% contained, 5 miles northeast of Globe), Adler (578 acres, 0% contained, 16 miles north of San Carlos), Rockhouse (19,440 acres, 0% contained, 22 miles southeast of San Carlos) and Juniper (2,963 acres, 36% contained, 7 miles northeast of Roosevelt).
Fires have forced the closure of Highway 60 north of Globe from milepost 251 north to milepost 318 in Show Low. Highways 188 and 288 are open.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are currently in effect on the Tonto National Forest. Visit the Forest Service website for more information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/tonto.
