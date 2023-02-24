The Gila County Sheriff’s Office intercepted some $3 million in drugs passing through Payson last week.
A deputy stopped a black Jeep Grand Cherokee at Main Street and Highway 87 for a routine traffic stop around 3:20 a.m. Feb. 23, according to a press release.
“Upon contact with the driver, indications of criminal behavior were observed, and a search was conducted,” according to Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
Deputies reportedly located approximately 35 pounds of blue pills suspected of being fentanyl, one pound of a white powder suspected of being cocaine, and a small amount of a crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine.
Carlos Higueera Rivera, 27, and Juan Jose Haro Aranda, 23, were arrested on various drug charges.
“The two deputies that conducted this traffic stop did a phenomenal job,” Shepherd said. “They used their experience and training to identify criminal indicators that led to getting these drugs off the streets and out of our community. I could not be prouder and more appreciative of them and all their hard work.”
Shepherd thanked the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force, Payson Police Department and Tonto Apache Police for their help with this traffic stop.
“The assistance from all our local partners helped seize approximately 3 million dollars’ worth of illicit drugs this morning,” he said. “We would like to thank the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for continuing to fund the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force.”
