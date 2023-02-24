drugs
An early morning traffic stop on State Route 87 in Payson Feb. 23 resulted in the arrest of two men after deputies reportedly found drugs.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office intercepted some $3 million in drugs passing through Payson last week.

A deputy stopped a black Jeep Grand Cherokee at Main Street and Highway 87 for a routine traffic stop around 3:20 a.m. Feb. 23, according to a press release.

