Officers discovered $1.5 million worth of fentanyl laced pills in a lunch box earlier this week.
Just before noon on July 27, the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force stopped an Arizona plated vehicle on Highway 87 and the BIA 101 for a civil traffic violation.
“During the investigation there were indicators of criminal activity observed and consent to search the vehicle was obtained from the owner/driver of the car,” according to Sheriff Adam Shepherd in a press release.
During a search of the vehicle, approximately 50,000 M-30 pills laced with suspected fentanyl were found in a lunch box container hidden in the vehicle. The suspected fentanyl pills seized have a street value of approximately $1.5 million.
Gesel Edith Diaz Acosta, 21, of Phoenix, was arrested on charges of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing an aggressive stance on the drug problems that impact our communities and is committed to the strong working relationship with our tribal partnerships in combating the drug problems,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd thanked the Tonto Apache Police Department for their help in the investigation. Shepherd would also like to thank the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission for their continued funding of the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force, which makes operations such as this possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!