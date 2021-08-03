Traffic on State Route 87 was delayed Friday as officers reconstructed a fatal accident that had occurred earlier in the week.
According to reports, on Sunday, July 25, just after 9 a.m., two vehicles collided in the Bonita and Beeline Highway intersection.
A vehicle reportedly ran the red light, striking Mark Wicke’s vehicle as he was pulling onto the highway from Bonita.
“The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the vehicle that ran the red light succumbed to his injuries approximately 3.5 hours later,” according to a press release from the Payson Police Department.
Wicke loved music. In 2020, Wicke played with FOG during a summer concert at Green Valley Park, filling in for the bassist who was ill according to Roundup archives.
On his Facebook page, Wicke’s brother Steve Wicke wrote, “Please remember Mark by making someone laugh today.”
If you’d like to donate, the family suggested Banner Payson Medical Center, 807 S. Ponderosa St., Payson, AZ 85541, Attention: Finance Department, please write Memory of Mark Wicke in the memo area. Or Mark’s father’s scholarship fund at Pioneer State Bank, P.O. Box 547, Earlville, IL 60518. Make checks payable to the Earlville Foundation For Excellence in Education and write the Herbert Wicke Scholarship in the memo area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!