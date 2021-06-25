Chad Lapointe of Winslow was arrested June 19 for second degree homicide in the death of a man following an altercation while camping in Forest Lakes.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an altercation in a camping area in Forest Lakes near the Mogollon Rim Visitor Center. Upon arrival, the deputy was flagged down by two people in a white truck near the entrance to the camping area.
The two were later identified as Chad Lapointe, 27, and Simone Franklin, 25. They stated they had been camping with another male subject, identified as Simone’s brother, Brandon Franklin, 27.
As a result of the investigation, it was determined an altercation had occurred at the campsite. Through the investigation it was determined Chad and Simone had an altercation with Brandon at the campsite, during which Chad fought with Brandon. Brandon died on scene from injuries sustained during the altercation.
As a result of the investigation, Chad was taken into custody and transported to the Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff where he was booked on the charge of second degree homicide.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Department of Public Safety for assisting deputies with the initial response. Further investigation into this case in ongoing by the sheriff’s office and medical examiner’s office.
