After months of waiting, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a double homicide that rocked the Rim Country community.
On Tuesday, March 14, Hunter B. Stanfield, 19, was arrested for reportedly murdering his father and stepmother last fall at their Whispering Pines home, 389 N. Raccoon Lane
The bodies of Chase Stanfield, 39, and Gail Stanfield, 50, were found around 10:50 a.m. Oct. 27 by Chase’s sister. They had been shot multiple times. There was no weapon found on scene and the home did not appear to have been burglarized, according to Det. Jaime Garrett. She said it also did not appear there had been a struggle.
The couple’s two dogs were inside the home and were uninjured.
Hunter was initially questioned after the murder and came in for a second interview Tuesday with GCSO Det. Chris McGroarty. After the interview, McGroarty arrested Hunter for the murders.
“This case entailed a lot of information gathering,” he said. “Following the evidence is what we do and it all led back towards him.” The sheriff’s office investigated several other people, but ultimately focused on Hunter.
At this time, the motive for the killings is uncertain, McGroarty said. Hunter had been living at his grandfather’s home in Whispering Pines.
Hunter was booked into the Gila County Jail without incident, according to Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
Shepherd thanked the Gila County Attorney’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety for their coordinated efforts in this investigation.
“I am thankful to the detectives that have worked this case non-stop to follow all leads, collect and evaluate all evidence. This was a time-consuming investigation and the detectives’ dedication to the community and justice should be commended,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!