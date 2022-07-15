Two people have been arrested for reportedly breaking into vehicles in the Woodhill area of Payson last week.
The Payson Police Department reported there were a string of vehicle burglaries in that area off Payson Parkway during the overnight hours of Wednesday, July 6 to Thursday, July 7.
Using video footage from a Ring security camera on July 7, Officer Erickson with the PPD identified two people burglarizing a vehicle and running away.
“Through the later investigation, the subjects were identified as Andrew Burgos and Jessica Brodzinski, both of Payson,” according to Police Chief Ron Tischer. “An immediate and coordinated response occurred involving officers from the police department, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tonto Apache Reservation.”
Officers located Burgos and Brodzinski, hiding in a vacant residence near the Payson Parkway area. When found, they were wearing the same clothing seen in the video and had stolen items from vehicle burglaries that had occurred in the area, he said. They also reportedly had multiple items of drug paraphernalia and prescription pills manipulated to look like fentanyl pills.
Burgos and Brodzinski were arrested on multiple charges related to burglary, theft, imitation drug sales, and drug paraphernalia.
The PPD is continuing the investigation due to multiple burglaries that are believed to be committed by these individuals.
“We would also like to thank the community for using this technology that led to the apprehension of these suspects,” Tischer said.
If your car was burglarized, or if you saw any individuals looking into vehicles, contact Det. Meredith at 928-472-5076 or email jmeredith@paysonaz.gov.
