The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of a female black bear that was killed between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6 north of Woods Canyon Lake in Game Management Unit 4A.
The bear was killed and dumped off of Forest Road 169 east of Forest Road 300. The poacher attempted to hide the animal and left the meat to waste. Physical evidence was recovered from the scene.
“Someone may have information about this case,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department Wildlife Manager Seth Sheer. “We need assistance from the public to find the individual(s) responsible. This is the action of a criminal — it’s theft of wildlife resources from the people of Arizona. No true sportsman would leave game in the field to rot.”
At the time the poaching occurred, there were active hunts, many hunters were scouting for upcoming hunts, and other outdoor recreationists were in the area, meaning someone may have seen something or have valuable information about this crime.
Anyone with information about this case can call AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700 or visit azgfd.com/ogt/ and refer to case #19-003917.
Callers may remain anonymous upon request and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 in this case upon arrest.
